Andrei Castaravet finally came clean about his controversial past to his wife, Elizabeth. The couple has had a strained relationship during their run on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Elizabeth and Andrei have spent the majority of the season in Moldova preparing to tie the knot for a second time. Andrei insisted on holding the wedding in his home country because his family and friends did not attend his first marriage ceremony. However, Elizabeth has expressed her displeasure at Andrei’s secretive behavior regarding his past in Moldova. The American reality star threatened to call off their planned wedding, which led to Andrei opening up about his past in Moldova.

Andrei was a detective in Moldova

In last Sunday’s episode, Andrei owned up to his past and revealed the real reason why he left Moldova and fled to Ireland. The “90 Day Fiancé” star admitted that he was a detective before he left his home country. However, Andrei chose to leave the police force after some senior officers instructed him to take part in some illegal activities. The Moldovan reality star has claimed that he had to flee to Ireland because his life was in danger, and he did not want to compromise his future by carrying out unethical orders. Fans have commended Andrei for standing up for himself by fleeing from the corrupt police force. After the revelations, it appears that Andrei’s relationship with Elizabeth could get back on track.

Elizabeth and Andrei could finally tie the knot

Over the past few episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Elizabeth had expressed her reservations about holding a second wedding. The American reality star had to convert into Andrei’s Christian religion for the ceremony. While she did not object to her husband’s request, she was not happy after Andrei failed to get along with her family members.

In one tense scene, Andrei almost got into a fight with Elizabeth’s brother after he questioned him about his mysterious past. Andrei insisted that his wife’s brother had no right to enquire about his earlier life in Moldova. However, Andrei’s behavior made Elizabeth’s family more suspicious.

Now that Andrei has cleared the air about his past, it will be interesting to see whether his relationship with Elizabeth’s family will improve.

Fans should also expect the Moldovan reality star to finally tie the knot with his American wife in the upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Elizabeth appeared satisfied with Andrei’s explanation about his reasons for leaving his country. The couple first met in Ireland, where Andrei was working as a bartender, while Elizabeth was on holiday. After they hit it off, Andrei decided to immigrate to the United States to start a new life with Elizabeth, and the couple tied the knot in a previous season of “90 Day Fiancé.” After learning about Andrei’s past, fans now feel that he did the right thing by fleeing from Moldova to Ireland.