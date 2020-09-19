Brittany Banks may have already moved on from Yazan. The couple has had an up and down relationship in the second season of “The Other Way.” Brittany recently fueled the rumors about her separation from Yazan and her relationship with Stephanie. To put a brake on rumors, Brittany seems to have confirmed her relationship with the former “90 Day Fiancé” star on Instagram. Apart from calling Stephanie her bestie and queen, Brittany also called her "everything."

Brittany calls Stephanie a queen in her latest Instagram post

In a recent Instagram story, Brittany showed her love for Stephanie Matto. Stephanie starred on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” which ended in April.

The American reality star has remained active on social media, and she recently launched an Only Fans account to post adult content for her fans. After Stephanie posted a sexy picture of herself to promote her new social media platform, Brittany commented on the picture by calling her a queen. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers noticed the flirtatious comment, and they now think that the two television personalities could be dating. In the post below, Brittany commented "you are everything."

Brittany has admitted that she is bisexual

Stephanie was part of the first same-sex couple to ever star on the “90 Day Fiancé” series when she dated Erika Owens. The pair broke up at the end of their run on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” and Stephanie has claimed that she is still single.

On her part, Brittany has admitted that she is bisexual. In a past Instagram video, the American reality star revealed that she had dated women in the past.

The upcoming '90 Day Fiance' episode

The two reality stars have not confirmed their dating rumors, and “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will have to wait and see how Brittany and Yazan’s relationship unfolds when the remaining episodes of “The Other Way” return on 11th October.

In a teaser trailer released to promote the show’s return, fans learned that Yazan’s life could be in danger due to his relationship with Brittany.

While the couple looked like they could overcome their cultural differences, it appears that Yazan’s family will force him to break up with Brittany. In a particularly chilly scene, Yazan’s father threatened to harm his son if he continued his relationship with his liberal American girlfriend.

Brittany and Yazan may be headed for an inevitable break up once the season resumes, and it will be interesting to see how the couple handles the delicate situation. For now, Brittany may be planning to get back on the dating scene with Stephanie. Let us know what you think about Brittany and Stephanie's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.