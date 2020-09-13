Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos are back on bad terms following the recent developments on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The two reality stars had a nasty divorce last year, and they had promised to stay out of each other’s way at the beginning of the ongoing season. However, Colt has blamed Larissa for interfering in his relationship with Jess, his girlfriend on the show. The couple recently broke up, which led to Colt starting an Only Fans account. The American reality star shared some nude pictures of himself on his new platform. However, Larissa has mocked her ex-husband for posting his naked pictures.

Larissa mocks Colt for posting seminude pictures

In her latest Instagram post, Larissa claimed that Colt was traumatizing his fans by sharing seminude pictures of his body. It isn’t the first time that the Brazilian reality star has made fun of Colt’s body. During a past episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Larissa and Jess met in person, and they both taunted Colt for having a small penis. They have also accused Colt of leaking their nude pictures to his friends. On his part, Colt took a shot at Larissa by claiming that he had dated her best friend, Carmen.

Colt recently claimed that he had dated Larissa’s best friend

The American reality star alleged that he dated Carmen after he divorced Larissa. Colt made the comments during last Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, Carmen quickly took to Instagram to rubbish the allegations.

Larissa’s best friend explained that she had never dated Colt. She revealed that she had gone out of her way to help Larissa during her divorce with Colt. Carmen informed fans that Colt and his mother, Debbie, had planned to have Larissa deported, but she foiled their plans by helping the Brazilian reality star secure a work permit in the United States.

Carmen also has a strong bond with Colt’s latest ex-girlfriend, Jess. The two have formed a close relationship over the past twelve months, and Carmen has revealed that Jess has moved on from Colt. While denying the rumors about her relationship with the 35-year-old reality star, Carmen declared she had never considered dating Colt.

Instead, she alleged that the controversial television personality was trying to destroy Jess and Larissa’s lives. It will be interesting to see how Colt responds to Carmen’s jibe. The upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” could see more confrontations between Colt and his two ex-partners. Some viewers have speculated that Larissa and Jess will gang up against the American reality star during the season-ending Tell All episodes. For now, fans are looking forward to hearing from Colt after Larissa mocked his nude pictures.