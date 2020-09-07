Colt Johnson has had some controversial moments in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Fans have observed that the American reality star has been bolder in his relationship with his current girlfriend, Jess. The couple has clashed many times this season, which has led “90 Day Fiancé” viewers to speculate that they could break up. Colt recently fueled the rumors of his potential separation with Jess in his latest Instagram story.

Colt uses Debbie’s image to promote his Only Fans account

Over the weekend, Colt took to Instagram to promote his Only Fans account. The 35-year-old reality star promised his followers that they would get a closer look at his private moments if they subscribed to his new account.

However, fans were disgusted after Colt used his mother to promote his latest social media platform. The American reality star claimed that fans would get to interact with Debbie on his Only Fans account. Colt posted an animated picture of his mother holding onto him as Larissa, his ex-wife, and Jess, his current girlfriend, looked on. Colt claimed that Debbie had always protected him from the two “witches.” Fans have criticized Colt for disrespecting his mother by using her image to promote his latest business venture, and many feel that he has been exploiting his relationship with Debbie.

Jess and Larissa could gang up on Colt

In a previous episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” Colt admitted that his mother was part of the reason why he was struggling to get along with Jess.

He claimed that he would need to establish some boundaries to prevent his mother from interfering in his relationship. However, fans feel that the American reality star has been using his mother to frustrate his girlfriend. A section of fans has argued that Colt is too old to be living with his mother, and they pointed out that Colt’s latest picture is proof that he has been exploiting his relationship with his mother.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have also speculated that the Jess and Colt could break up after he called her a witch.

The couple has had some bitter arguments in the past few episodes, which has led to Jess establishing a friendship with Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa. The two reality stars had a face-to-face meeting during a recent episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” and Jess admitted that she regretted dating Colt.

The Brazilian reality star confessed that she should have listened to Larissa’s warning about Colt and his mother. Fans suspect that Jess is prepared to break up with Colt. Larissa and Jess also made fun of Colt for having a small penis. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers should expect Colt to respond to the two reality stars on Instagram.