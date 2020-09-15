Michael Ilesanmi’s dream of starting a new life in America is still on hold. The Nigeria reality star recently tied the knot with Angela Deem on the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” During his first run on the “90 Day Fiancé” series, Michael was disappointed after his K-1 visa application fell through. Fortunately, Angela agreed to marry Michael in Nigeria so that he would travel to the United States on a spousal visa. Unluckily for the 31-year-old reality star, his second visa application may have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Angela filed for a spousal visa in January

After their wedding ceremony, Angela promised Michael that she would immediately start the application process for his spousal visa. However, Angela pointed out that Michael would have to wait for up to eight months before the visa application went through. Later in the episode, Angela found out that her mother was seriously ill. Some fans have speculated that TLC filmed the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” in January, and even though its eight months since Angela filed for Michael’s spousal visa, the process might have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael is still determined to live with Angela in the United States

The United States immigration department halted its operation in March, and Michael will have to wait for a few more months before his visa application goes through. Angela has insisted that she wants to start a new life with her Nigerian husband in America, but the recent events from last Sunday’s episode may have contributed to the delay in their plans.

Angela will have to return to her home country to be by her mother’s side. “90 Day Fiancé” fans are hopeful that the 54-year-old reality star will spend some final moments with her sick mother.

In a past Instagram post, Angela confirmed that her mother had passed away on February 8. Angela’s current run on “90 Day Fiancé” has been heartbreaking, and her mother’s illness has been her latest setback in a difficult season.

Earlier in the season, Angel found out, during a routine visit to her gynecologist, that she couldn’t conceive a child for Michael. The 54-year-old also underwent a cancer scan, and she is yet to share the results of her diagnosis with Michael. Despite the many obstacles that the couple has faced, they have maintained their resolve to start a new life together. While it is still unclear whether Michael will travel to the United States, the upcoming Tell All episodes could shed more light on the status of his visa application. For now, the Nigerian reality star will have to be patient in his long-distance relationship with Angela.