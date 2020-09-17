Tiffany Franco is winning the hearts of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers. The American reality star has continued to engage the show’s fans even after her time on “The Other Way” ended. Tiffany has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, and her latest post is part of the reason why she commands such a huge following.

Fans praise Tiffany’s fashion sense

“90 Day Fiancé” fans have expressed their admiration for Tiffany after she shared a picture of her latest makeover. The 28-year-old reality star looked beautiful in a black and short hairstyle. Tiffany’s make up complimented her stunning look, while her nose ring gave her a unique sense of style.

The American reality star was wearing a cute yellow blouse in the picture, and fans are impressed with her latest makeover. One fan commended Tiffany for sharing the photograph and suggested that the popular reality star should consider venturing into a modeling career. While it remains to be seen whether Tiffany will follow the fan’s advice, she recently made a huge announcement about her future on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

Tiffany could feature on a future season of '90 Day Fiancé'

During a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tiffany confirmed that she would participate in a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Fans are now looking forward to seeing Tiffany and her husband, Ronald Smith back on TLC.

The couple has admitted to having a rocky relationship because of their unique living arrangement. Ronald has been living in South Africa, while Tiffany is in the United States with her two children. In January, Tiffany shocked fans after she announced that she would be divorcing her South African husband.

However, the two reality stars made up in April, but Tiffany has admitted that her marital problems have taken a toll on her mental health.

In a recent interview, Tiffany opened up about her troubled relationship with Ronald. The American reality stars had posted some controversial remarks on Instagram in which she claimed that she was tired of her roller-coaster relationship with Ronald.

Fans felt that Tiffany was hinting at a possible divorce, but she recently clarified by remarks by claiming that the coronavirus pandemic had put stress on her marriage to Ronald. Tiffany confided that living in a separate country with her husband was driving her crazy. However, the American reality star is still committed to Ronald, and viewers may get to watch Tiffany and her husband start a new life in the United States if they appear on “90 Day Fiancé.” In the meantime, fans can follow Tiffany on Instagram to get updates about her daily life. Following the reaction to her latest picture, the American reality star is quickly becoming a fashion influencer. Meanwhile, according to DailyMail, the reality show is coming to Australia.