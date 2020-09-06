“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are among the most passionate fan bases on social media. Since the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise made its debut in 2014, its fans have arguably made it the most famous reality show in the world. However, some critics have accused the ardent fans of cyberbullying the cast members who star on the show. In a recent Instagram post, Deavan Clegg revealed that one fan had made some racist remarks about her two children.

Fan refers to Deavan’s son as 'Ying Yang'

Deavan is currently starring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The American reality star has had a difficult time getting along with her Korean husband, Jihoon, and fans have speculated that they could break up when the season ends.

While many viewers have expressed their reservations at Deavan’s behavior this season, one fan recently crossed the line by questioning Deavan’s parenting skills. The fan referred to Deavan’s son as “Ying Yang” and she claimed that the American reality star dressed him like a normal kid. In another disrespectful remark, the fan added that Deavan dressed her daughter like she was an actor in a horror film.

Deavan claps back at racist fan

After seeing the racist remarks, Deavan took to Instagram to condemn the fan. The American reality star shared a screenshot of the racist posts on her Instagram stories, and she told fans that she would not tolerate anyname-calling directed towards her children.

Deavan shamed the racist fan by sharing her Instagram profile. A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their support for Deavan after she clapped back at the racist fan. The 23-year-old reality star has urged the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base to avoid making racist remarks when they criticize their favorite reality stars.

Over the past few weeks, Deavan has made headlines due to her ongoing feud with Jihoon. The couple recently confirmed that they had gone their separate ways. Deavan has also confirmed that she is dating another man after breaking up with Jihoon.

Fans have learned that the American reality star has been dating, Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. On his part, Jihoon has told fans that he could move to court to secure permanent custody of his son, Taeyang. The Korean reality star has accused Deavan of cheating on him since the couple had not signed any divorce papers when she returned to the United States. The two reality stars appear are now expected to file for a divorce, and they could be embroiled in a bitter court fight over the custody of their son. Deavan has promised viewers that she will reveal the reason why she moved on from Jihoon during the “90 Day Fiancé: Tell All" episodes next month. For now, the American reality star is determined to protect her children from cyberbullies.