Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s love story will have a happy conclusion on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The couple has appeared in previous seasons of “90 Day Fiancé,” but Michael failed to secure a K1-Visa and couldn’t immigrate to the United States. Angela decided to get married to Michael in Nigeria with the hope that he would gain entry into America as her spouse. In a sneak preview for next Sunday’s episode, the two reality stars prepare for their upcoming wedding, but Angela reveals that she is not happy with the circumstances under which she will hold the event.

Angela’s family will not attend her wedding

In a candid confessional, Angela tells producers that although she is happy to be walking down the altar, the wedding will not meet her expectations. The American reality star claims that she envisioned her mother, her children, and her grandchildren being by her side to help her get ready for the ceremony. Unfortunately, Angela’s family will not attend her marriage to Michael. Instead, Angela’s best friend, Jojo, will serve as her witness and, while Angela appreciates her support, she has admitted that she would be happier if her family had attended her wedding. However, Angela’s family has not always supported her relationship with Michael.

Michael does not get along with Angela’s daughter

During a past episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Angela and her daughter, Skyla, clashed after she refused to be a witness at her mother’s wedding to Michael. Skyla claimed that she did not trust Michael, and she felt that his relationship with her mother would not last.

She added that she couldn’t afford to leave her job in the United States to travel to Nigeria to witness a wedding she didn’t support. Skyla has insisted that Michael and her mother have nothing in common. Despite her daughter’s reservations, Angela did not scrap her plans to get married to Michael, and the couple will finally tie the knot in Sunday’s episode.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have had mixed feelings about Michael and Angela’s decision to start a new life together. Some fans feel that the two reality stars are not suited for each other. The fans have speculated that Angela’s bossy attitude may be too much for Michael to handle once they get married. Angela has also concealed the fact that she can’t conceive a child for her Nigerian boyfriend. When the season began, Angela found out that it would be impossible for her to have a baby since she had already reached menopause. The American reality star is yet to disclose the news to Michael. Fans should tune in to TLC next Sunday to find out whether Angela will reveal her secret before tying the knot with Michael.