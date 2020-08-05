"90 Day Fiancé" star Deavan Clegg’s popularity has soared ever since she appeared on the first season of "The Other Way." The American reality star has garnered more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, and her followers have claimed that she is among the most attractive women to ever feature on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. For many fans, Deavan’s latest Instagram picture provided more evidence to support their claims.

Deavan's latest picture

The 23-year-old recently shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram that left many of her followers in awe of her beauty. Deavan looked attractive in a yellow top, and her long flowing brunette hairstyle brought out the blue color in her eyes.

Fans also noticed that the pink lipstick on her lips complimented her fabulous look. The American reality star looked unrecognizable in the picture, and fans praised her splendid appearance. To caption the picture, Deavan wrote that she had decided to use tinsel hair for the look, and she was impressed with the results she had achieved with her new hairstyle. While Deavan’s latest picture has impressed "90 Day Fiancé" fans, she drew some criticism for her controversial actions during last Sunday’s episode of "The Other Way."

Many viewers were not pleased after Deavan asked her husband, Jihoon, to withdraw his savings. Over the past few episodes, Deavan has accused her husband of lying about his financial situation and tricking her into moving to Korea.

The couple has struggled to start a new life in Korea, and Jihoon has admitted that he has only been working part-time jobs to support his family. In last Sunday’s episode, Deavan asked Jihoon to withdraw the $3,000 he had saved in his mother’s bank account. The American reality star claimed that Jihoon was lying about his savings, and she threatened to move back to the United States if he failed to come up with the money.

The relationship hurdles

However, Jihoon and his mother made their way to an ATM, where they withdrew the money and handed it to Deavan. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have criticized the 23-year-old reality star for forcing Jihoon to withdraw his savings.

However, Deavan recently took to Instagram to defend her actions. The American reality star claimed that she did not care about the money. Instead, she told fans that she asked Jihoon to take out his savings because she wanted him to earn her trust.

Deavan explained that she had spent over $50,000 ever since she got married to Jihoon. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that Jihoon and Deavan could break up when the season ends. The rumors about the couple’s potential break up picked up steam recently after Jihoon deleted all of the pictures on his Instagram account before posting a cryptic message claiming that he was done with the relationship. The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" could shed light on the couple’s future.