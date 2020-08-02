Legendary journalist and television icon Barbara Walters' health continues to decline. The 90-year-old reportedly continues to slip further and further away due to dementia according to Hollywood News Daily.

Sadly, fans of Barbara Walters continue to search for positive and hopeful health updates. However, news concerning Walters' health and life remains fairly sparse these days.

Barbara has remained in seclusion for the past four years. Those closest to Walters claim that her condition continues to decline. Sources close to Walters' situation reveal that these days family members and caregivers are keeping Babs sheltered from the current events taking place in the world and from any news they feel would upset the legendary reporter.

Barbara Walters caregivers feel it best to shelter her from news

Caregivers feel that tragic news of 2020 including the news of recent close friends passing would cause Barbara to sink deeper into herself and her dementia causing adverse effects or worse.

It has also been reported that Barbara is completely unaware of the death of her longtime friend Regis Philbin. Longtime fans of Walters continue to scour the Internet daily looking for any updates on the beloved journalist and television personality.

Sadly, news stories about Barbara Walters remain few and far between these days. Walters has remained out of the public eye since 2016. Her social media accounts have remained untouched for years.

Friends claim Barbara Walters doesn't recognize them anymore

In 2018, it was reported that Barbara Walters had come to terms with her rapidly failing health. Walters also began seeing her family and friends less and less and began having issues with her memory and recognizing even her closest friends including longtime pal and View co-star Whoopi Goldberg.

Late last year it was rumored that Walters had become extremely frail and had taken to her bed. It has been revealed via an unnamed source that the dementia is getting worse and Barbara's response to her caregivers most days is to just stare at them blankly. She is often disoriented and has nurses with her around the clock.

Barbara Walters began her long-running career in journalism and television in 1952. She remained a very active and vibrant celebrity until 2014 when she announced her retirement from her hit daytime television talk show "The View. Walters' friends and former co-workers continue to miss her presence and remain very concerned about her.

Fans continue to wish TV icon the best

While many of Barbara Walters' family and friends would love to visit with the icon, her diminishing health and today's pandemic have made it basically impossible. Even if Babs was up for the company her serious health issues and advanced age would make it impossible due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

We continue to wish Barbara Walters all the best.