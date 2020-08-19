It has been roughly six months since the hit Korean Drama (also known as K-Drama), "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY) aired its last episode. The modern and novel love story of a South Korean woman and a North Korean soldier took the world by storm, and it seems like the popularity of the series and the lead actors are far from fading out. The story may be implausible but according to BBC, a defector played a big role in making the series as realistic as possible. That being said, fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who played Capt. Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se Ri respectively, have long been clamoring for "Crash Landing On You" Season 2.

'Crash Landing On You' ready for season 2?

Considering that CLOY aired on Netflix, fans think it is highly possible for this drama to have a season 2. Why? It's because Netflix is a known platform to renew successful TV series such as "Stranger Things", "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", "The Umbrella Academy," to name a few. If you can notice, the series that we mentioned are based in the US; the reason why many are not really expecting "Crash Landing on You" season 2 is because of the fact that in Korea, it is very rare to have a season 2 for an already concluded drama. Additionally, two lead actors who have worked together have very rare chances to work again in future TV or movie projects.

According to The Washington Post, "Crash Landing On You" has been one of the most popular choices for binge watching, especially during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is not surprising considering that CLOY has perfectly weaved a forbidden love story of modern star crossed lovers.

'Crash Landing On You' second project together, third time's a charm?

The lead actors of CLOY first worked together in the movie "The Negotiation" released in 2018. It was a thriller/crime genre but the chemistry of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin oozed on and off screen and it was at this time that fans started to ship the two Korean superstars.

Fast forward to 2019 and fans were elated when "Crash Landing On You" teasers were released. If ever "Crash Landing On You" season 2 would push through, it would be the third time that Ye Jin and Hyun Bin would be working together in a drama.

As of writing, no confirmation or denial for CLOY season 2 has been released by official parties, leaving fans hopeful to see the continuation of Capt. Ri and Se-Ri's love story.

'Crash Landing On You' - joint projects

While the fans have yet to get over CLOY fever, the reel couple have been generous enough to give the adoring public something to swoon over - their Smart Communications joint (well, sort of) commercial. Smart Communications is one of the biggest telco companies in the Philippines and their commercials have been one of the trending topics this month.

Although Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have appeared in separate commercials, the concept of their videos clearly shows that their story line is intertwined. Again, this has fueled the yearning of the fans for a possible "Crash Landing On You" season 2. That being said, fans all over the world will just have to wait patiently until an official announcement is made, or until a new project of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is officially announced.

Meanwhile, here's some of their swoon worthy moments while filming "Crash Landing On You" to keep your #BinJin heart at ease (or not).