There seems to be no end in sight for the drama surrounding Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s relationship. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple has been making headlines for their ongoing domestic dispute court case. Earlier this month, some leaked court documents revealed that Paul had accused his wife of trying to poison him. He claimed that Karine had put some shards of glass in his food in an attempt to take his life. After her husband made the serious accusations, Karine did not immediately speak up to defend herself. However, she recently broke her silence with a scathing response on her Instagram page.

Karine is watching everything but keeping quite

In a sarcastic message to her husband, Karine posted an Instagram quote that acknowledged that she had stayed silent after Paul made the allegation about her attempts to kill him. However, Karine warned her husband that her silence did not mean that she had not heard about his dramatic accusations. Instead, Karine claimed that she had chosen not to respond to Paul’s assertions because she did not want "to waste her energy on his foolishness". The Brazilian reality star concluded the post by declaring that she "had more important things to do" than trade accusations with her husband.

Karine’s latest Instagram post has surprised many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers.

Over the past few days, some fans had speculated that Karine and Paul would reconcile their differences after Paul posted a touching message on Instagram. The American reality star told fans that he regretted publicizing his marital problems on social media. Paul claimed that he missed his family, and he said that he would not hold any grudges against his wife if she decided to forgive him.

However, it appears that Karine is not interested in a reconciliation.

Karine vs Paul intensifies

From her latest Instagram post, fans now feel that Karine will not drop her court case. After the couple’s argument last month, Karine filed for a restraining order against her husband. The 23-year-old reality star told police officers that Paul had sexually abused her for three weeks.

Karine added that her husband had installed cameras in their home to monitor her every move. Fans have speculated that the Brazilian reality star has been living at a rescue shelter with her 17-month-old son, Pierre.

Following her aggressive message towards her husband, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers should expect more twists and turn in Karine and Paul’s relationship. The couple is currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" and the remaining episodes will shed more light on their future together. Unfortunately for Paul, his attempts to make amends with Karine appear to have been unsuccessful. Fans should tune in to TLC next Sunday to find out whether Paul and Karine will overcome their differences.

Meanwhile, on August 17th episode, fans witnessed Sumit and Jenny painted their house.