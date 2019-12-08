Inter Milan and Barcelona will be going head-to-head on December 10, 2019, in the Champions League.

Both Inter and Barcelona have performed well, and they are both in the first position in there League.

Barcelona has won five straight games. They have not lost a game in the Champions League, yet. Also, they have a solid defensive record, conceding only three goals, and scoring seven.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona live

Milan and Barcelona are going head-to-head on December 10, 2019, at 3:00 PM ET in the San Siro stadium. fuboTV will stream it live.

Inter Milan and Barça head-to-head (H2H)

Oct 02, 2019: Barcelona 2, Inter 1 (Champoins League)

Nov 06, 2018: Inter 1, Barcelona 1 (Champions League)

Oct 24, 2018: Barcelona 2, Inter 0 (Champions League)

April 28, 2010: Barcelona 1, Inter 0 (Champions League)

April 20, 2010: Inter 3, Barcelona 1 (Champions League)

Inter Milan recent games

Dec 06, 2019: Inter 0, Roma 0 (Serie A)

Dec 01, 2019: Inter 2, Spal 1 (Serie A)

Nov 27, 2019: Slavia 1, Inter 3 (Serie A).

Nov 23, 2019: Torino 0, Inter 3 (Serie A)

Nov 09, 2019: Inter 2, Verona (Serie A)

Barcelona recent games

Dec 06, 2019: Barcelona 5, Mallorca 2 (LA Liga)

Dec 01, 2019: Atletico 0, Barcelona 1 (LA Liga)

Nov 27, 2019: Barcelona 3, Dortmund 1 (LA Liga)

Nov 23, 2019: Leganes 1, Barcelona 2 (LA Liga)

Nov 13, 2019: FC Cartegena 0, Barcelona 2 (Club Friendlies)

Team news

David Alaba, Rúben Semedo, Arthur Melo, Ousmane Dembélé, Fait will all be absent due to injury.

Inter was not able to defeat Roma in there last game which ended with a tied score of 0.

Barcelona performed excellently against Mallorca. The game ended 5-2 with Messi scoring a hat trick, and both Suarez and Griezmann scoring a goal.

According to Sports Mole, Milan doesn't have a good Champions League record. They have only won two of there last nine games in the Champions League.

Although Inter has improved, this season, compared to last season, the signing, of Lukaku and other players, has brought some improvement to the club.

Players to watch

Lionel Messi is in good form. He scored three goals against Mallorca and has scored 14 goals and eight assists. Messi is always ready to put the ball in the box, and he is a world-class player.

Romelo Lukaku has scored 11 goals this season, performing well, and should be able to keep it up.

Inter Milan predicted lineup

Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva, Martinez, Lukaku.

Barcelona predicted lineup

Ter Stegen, Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Fir,;, De Jong, Vidal, Rakitic, Perez, Lionel Messi, Griezmann.