Tim Malcolm and his ex-Colombian girlfriend, Veronica, were among the most popular couples on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The two reality stars were fan favorites due to their unique chemistry, and their hilarious observations made many viewers tune in to the show every week. Fans were therefore shocked after TLC announced that Tim and Veronica would no longer participate in the Pillow Talk spinoff series. The reality network announced that Karen and River Everett would replace Tim and Veronica.

Karen and River’s history on '90 Day Fiancé'

Karen and River have appeared in a past season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" as part of a controversial storyline involving former star Chantel and her husband, Pedro.

Pedro was not happy with his wife’s mother and brother because of their alleged interference in his relationship. In one fiery scene, Pedro and River got into a fight after they exchanged insults at a dinner party. Even though Karen and River’s involvement in the Pillow Talk series could prove to be entertaining, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have protested the decision to cast them on the show, and they recently launched a petition to remove the two reality stars.

We didn’t want to see Karen & River when they were on the actual show. We damn sure don’t want to see the family Chantel on Pillow Talk. #90DayFiance #90DayFiancePillowTalk #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/ilhYwGeZTR — HunE (@HunE916) July 27, 2020

Tim thanks fans for launching a petition

Fans have argued that Karen and River will not be a good fit for the Pillow Talk series because they are not an actual couple.

Many viewers feel that having the mother and son pair on the show will deny other former "90 Day Fiancé" couples a chance to star on Pillow Talk. Fans have protested TLC’s decision to replace Tim and Veronica, and they hope that the reality television network will reinstate them on the show. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Tim thanked fans for their support, and he urged them to launch a petition to save him and Veronica from losing their jobs on Pillow Talk.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have threatened to boycott the show if TLC doesn’t bring back Tim and Veronica. It appears that many fans are not willing to allow Karen and River to make their impression on Pillow Talk. The two reality stars are have starred in the TLC’s spinoff series, "The Family Chantel," which follows the constant drama surrounding Chantel and Pedro’s family members.

Apart from appearing on the spinoff show, Karen is a business owner and an author, while River is an ambitious music artist. However, the mother and son duo did not impress viewers during last Sunday’s episode of Pillow Talk. It is unclear whether TLC will cave into the pressure from its viewers and fire them from the show. The network will also have to reinstate Tim and Veronica since the two reality stars have a very passionate fan base. Stay tuned for more news and updates.