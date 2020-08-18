Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith could be on the verge of another break-up. The two reality stars were the subject of media reports, in January, when they announced that they had gone their separate ways. However, the couple decided to talk through their problems and, after a brief visit to South Africa, Tiffany announced that she had made up with her husband. After an incident-free couple of months, Tiffany and Ronald have sparked rumors of another potential separation after they shared some cryptic social media posts.

Ronald shocked his follower

In his latest Instagram post, Ronald shocked his follower after he posted a message claiming that he had reached his limit as a man.

The 29-year-old reality star did not give further details to explain the reason behind his mysterious post. Instead, he promised fans that he would be more active on social media, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that Ronald could soon post a major announcement concerning his relationship status with Tiffany. Immediately after her husband posted his puzzling message, Tiffany took to her Instagram account and shared her own mysterious post.

The American reality star told fans that her relationship had turned into a roller coaster ride, and she was now tired of the constant difficulties. Tiffany later posted a picture of herself which revealed her freshly cut hairstyle. She told her fans that she had cut her hair because she had felt sad, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers now feel that Tiffany’s marital problems with Ronald could be taking a toll on her.

After seeing her latest post, fans suspect that Tiffany could file for a divorce from her South African husband. Following the speculation that emerged from her Instagram message, Tiffany recently tried to clarify her remarks and shed light on her relationship

Tiffany still committed to her marriage

While commenting on the break-up rumors, Tiffany claimed that she was still committed to her marriage with Ronald.

However, the 27-year-old reality star admitted that the coronavirus pandemic had put a strain on their relationship. Tiffany explained that they had tried some virtual marital counseling sessions to cope with the stress of their long-distance relationship. The couple is yet to reunite due to the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by their respective countries.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Tiffany has been living in the United States, while Ronald has been stuck in South Africa. Both countries have had a high number of coronavirus infections over the past few months, and Tiffany has admitted that she will have to wait a little longer before it is safe for Ronald to travel to the United States. Despite the challenges occasioned by their long-distance relationship, Tiffany has assured fans that her bond with Ronald is healthy, and she is looking forward to reuniting with her husband and starting a new journey as a family living together. However, fans have wondered whether Ronald shares his wife’s sentiments.