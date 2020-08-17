The past few weeks have been a roller coaster ride for "90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle and Karine Martins. The two reality stars made headlines after they had a publicized domestic altercation in July. At the time, fans learned that Karine had filed a restraining order against her husband on allegations that he had sexually abused her. Over the last few weeks, details have emerged about the couple’s fight, with Karine accusing her husband of raping her, while Paul has claimed that Karine tried to kill him by lacing his food with some pieces of glass. However, the latest twist to the couple’s fight has seen Paul claim that Karine is pregnant with their second child.

Karine pregnant with second child?

In a recent Instagram post, Paul appeared to extend an olive branch to his wife by admitting that he regretted exposing their private marital problems on Instagram. The American reality star had previously posted Karine’s police statement to his social media account, and he had accused her of using a translator to make up her allegations. However, according to his recent Instagram statement, Paul may be open to reconciling with his wife because she is pregnant with their second child.

Paul has stated that he wants to part of his unborn child’s life, which has intensified rumors that Karine could be pregnant. The Brazilian reality star had not confirmed the rumors about her possible pregnancy, but fans could get a chance to find out the truth about Karine’s status in the upcoming episodes on "Happily Ever After." Karine and Paul had been starring on the show last month before a delay in filming halted their appearances.

Now that the "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff series is set to resume its filming schedule, many fans are looking forward to watching how Karine and Paul’s storyline unfolds.

Restraining orders

The two reality stars recently obtained restraining orders preventing them from coming within 500 feet of each other.

It will be interesting to see how TLC films the couple’s story. Following Paul’s assertions that Karine is carrying his second child, fans have speculated that he could attempt to reconcile with his wife. The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" will reveal the truth about Karine’s pregnancy rumors.

Fans will also find out whether the Brazilian reality star will drop the rape accusations against her husband. While Paul has hinted that he is willing to reconcile with his wife, Karine recently posted some cryptic messages that made fans suspect that she would not compromise on her rape allegation claims. The 23-year-old reality star claimed that Paul was a narcissist for trying to discredit her accusations by claiming that she was mentally unstable. Karine has told fans that she is not crazy, and many viewers hope that she will issue a statement to clear the uncertainty surrounding her pregnancy rumors. Meanwhile, according to ET, in the latest episode of "Happily Ever After," fans witnessed the tussle between Jess and Debbie.