Tiffany Franco is not afraid of change. The American reality star starred on the first season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," last year, and she moved to South Africa to spend time with her boyfriend, Ronald Smith. Fans had mixed feelings about the couple’s run on the show, which ended with Tiffany moving back to the United States. To justify her decision, Tiffany explained that settling in South Africa would not be the best decision for her young daughter. In recent weeks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that Tiffany and Ronald could be on the verge of a breakup, and Tiffany’s latest decision to cut her hair has been linked to her recent relationship struggles.

In her latest Instagram post, Tiffany shared a picture of her new look. Notably, she has lost a lot of weight and, in the latest pic, she looks almost unrecognizable compared to her old look. The American reality star looked different in her curly short hairstyle, and fans feel that she looks prettier compared to her previous pictures. Tiffany’s picture garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours of sharing it, and a majority of her followers posted positive comments regarding her new hairstyle. However, in a previous Instagram post, Tiffany had stated that she had cut her hair because she was sad and tired of her roller-coaster relationship.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that the couple’s long-distance relationship could be taking a toll on them. In addition to Tiffany’s controversial remarks, Ronald recently took to Instagram and promised his followers that he would make a major announcement in the coming days. While many fans feel that the South African reality star could be reconsidering his marriage, Tiffany recently defended Ronald for his cryptic message, claiming that her husband was under stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the popular television personality, the travel ban imposed on their respective countries has delayed the couple’s plans to start a new life together. The United States and South Africa have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the two countries have imposed a ban on international flights.

Tiffany has admitted that the current situation has put a strain on her relationship with Ronald, but she has denied the rumors of a possible end to their marriage. Tiffany has insisted that she is still committed to her relationship with Ronald, and he will travel to the United States and start a new life with his family once the ban on international flights ends. It will be interesting to see whether Ronald and Tiffany can maintain their long-distance relationship and overcome the current challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. For now, "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that Tiffany's decision to cut her hair has enhanced her beauty.