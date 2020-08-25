Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio are still going strong together. The couple appeared on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé," and despite many viewers expressing their doubts about their relationship, Michael and Juliana the knot when the season ended. As the couple approaches their first wedding anniversary, they have been highly active on their social media accounts. Michael’s latest Instagram post has left many fans gushing about his unique chemistry with Juliana.

Michael and Juliana's relationship

In an adorable video, Michael lovingly hangs around Juliana as she applies her make up. Michael playfully handles his wife’s hair as she concentrates on her looks.

To caption the video, Juliana wrote that her husband was a capable makeup consultant. The couple’s adorable video has impressed many fans. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have praised Michael and Juliana for overcoming several obstacles during their time to the popular reality show, and it appears that their relationship has grown stronger over the past few months. Several skeptics had accused Michael of being a pervert due to the 20-year difference between him and Juliana. Fans also felt that Juliana was dating Michael because of his money. While the couple has proved everyone wrong, their biggest accomplishment has been winning over Sarah, Michael’s ex-wife.

When Michael appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," his ex-wife criticized Juliana and claimed that she was after his wealth.

Sarah also insisted that Juliana would not act as a stepmother to Michael’s two children, Max and Cece. However, Juliana and Sarah settled their differences, and they eventually became good friends. Fans were also surprised after Sarah volunteered to officiate Michael and Juliana’s wedding. It was interesting to watch Michael’s ex-wife preside over his wedding, and in a recent interview, the American reality star revealed that he had been staying at Sarah’s house during the isolation period brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Self-quarantining with Sarah

"90 Day Fiancé" fans recently learned that Michael and Juliana have been self-quarantining with Sarah and her new husband. The two couples have shared videos of their new arrangement on social media. In a recent interview, Michael opened up about his unique relationship with his ex-wife, claiming that he has always enjoyed spending time with her despite their divorce.

The 42-year-old reality star added that his good standing with his ex-wife had allowed him to spend time with his two children. However, Michael hinted that he wouldn’t mind having a baby with Juliana. The American reality star admitted that he did not have any concrete baby plans with Juliana, but the couple was open to growing their family. viewers are looking forward to some positive baby news from the couple. After seeing their adorable makeup video, fans have also petitioned TLC to feature Michael and Juliana on a future season of "90 Day Fiancé."