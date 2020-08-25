Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have had a fairy tale run in their second appearance on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The couple made headlines last year after fans learned that Sumit was already married. The Indian reality star had lied about his marital status, during the season, and fans felt that his relationship with Jenny was unsalvageable. However, Sumit convinced his American girlfriend to give him another chance, and the couple eventually had a happy conclusion for their second try. Sumit and Jenny have posted an update about their living situation, and it appears that they are happily living together in India.

Happy relationship

Sumit and Jenny recently posted a lovely selfie on their shared Instagram page and informed fans that they were painting the walls of their new home. The couple bought a house in India this year, and since the blessing ritual, shown in a recent episode of "90 Day Fiancé," Jenny and Sumit have been renovating their new home for when they move in together. After seeing the couple’s latest picture, fans are now confident that the two reality stars will overcome some of the obstacles they have faced this season.

Now that Jenny and Sumit appear to be settling in India, fans hope that Sumit’s family will finally accept his relationship with Jenny. During a past episode, Sumit’s friends made fun of Jenny’s age, which made fans skeptical about her chances of winning over her boyfriend’s family.

Sumit’s compatriots made fun of Jenny’s age, and they pointed out that she was old enough to be her Sumit’s grandmother. Despite the negative comments about his girlfriend, Sumit defended his relationship with Jenny, and he proved his love for her by initiating divorce proceedings against his ex-wife.

Even though Sumit’s family has tried to come between him and Jenny, the Indian reality star has stood his ground and followed through with his promise to divorce his wife. While the divorce process could take more than one year, Sumit’s actions have convinced fans that he is serious about his relationship with Jenny.

The remaining episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will shed more light on Jenny’s chances of getting along with Sumit’s family.

Viewers have expressed their optimism

However, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their optimism after seeing the couple’s latest Instagram picture. Apart from their recent renovation pictures, Sumit and Jenny often post photographs of themselves enjoying various Indian culinary dishes. It appears that the couple is living their best life in India, and their storyline could go down as arguably the most romantic love story in the history of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. For many fans, Jenny and Sumit’s relationship is a testament to how love can overcome cultural and religious barriers.

