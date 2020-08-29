Tiffany Franco is still popular with the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base even after her time on the popular reality show ended. The American reality star has garnered more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, and she constantly posts updates of her daily life to her many fans. Tiffany recently debuted a new look on her Instagram account, and fans have expressed their admiration for her fashion style.

Tiffany’s impressive look

In her latest Instagram post, Tiffany shared a stunning picture that highlighted her stunning beauty. In addition to her recently adopted short and curly hairstyle, Tiffany looked fabulous with a nose ring and a heart-shaped golden necklace.

The American reality star’s make up brought out her brown eyes, and her pink lipstick completed the elegant look. Tiffany revealed that Lana Del Ray, a popular music artist in the United States, was the inspiration behind her incredible picture. Tiffany’s stylish appearance impressed her followers, and they expressed their admiration in the comments section. The fans also pointed out that Tiffany had worked hard to maintain her looks after having her second child last year. Meanwhile, according to ET, in the upcoming episode, fans will see Larissa planing for another plastic surgery.

Ronald and Tiffany reunited in US?

The American reality star has documented her weight loss journey on social media ever since she gave birth to her daughter in 2019.

Earlier this year, Tiffany posted some Instagram pictures of her new body, and she told fans that she had lost 20 pounds after her pregnancy. While Tiffany has disclosed her weight loss progress, her relationship status with her husband, Ronald Smith, has remained unclear to many “90 Day Fiancé” fans.

The couple had a brief separation in January, and fans felt that the two reality stars would file for a divorce later this year. However, Tiffany announced that she had decided to work on her marriage after spending time with Ronald in South Africa.

Despite the couple’s determination to make their relationship work, their hopes of reuniting in the United States took a major blow after the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions in their respective countries.

In a recent interview, Tiffany opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Ronald, admitting that their long-distance arrangement had taken a toll on them. The American reality star claimed that she had decided to seek help to cope with her troubled relationship. However, Tiffany has insisted that she is committed to her marriage with Ronald, and her husband will immigrate to the United States once travel restrictions to the country end. Tiffany recently teased fans that she would be making a huge announcement in the coming days, and many suspect that she could be pregnant with her third child. Many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to Tiffany’s announcement, and her latest Instagram post has reminded them of her stunning beauty.