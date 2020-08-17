Rosemarie Vega’s approval among "90 Day Fiancé" fans could be on the decline. The Filipino reality star was among the most popular reality stars on the fourth season of "Before the 90 Days." Fans fell in love with Rosemarie’s fun-loving personality, and she has gained more than 500,000 followers on her Instagram account. However, the 23-year-old has come under fire from a section of viewers for trying to exploit her followers.

Fans have accused the popular television personality of using inspirational messages to swindle her female fans. Rosemarie has frequently posted positive messages to inspire her followers, but fans have noticed she has been using her social media platform to enrich herself.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have insinuated that the Filipino reality star has been promoting her business ideas and products. In one of her earlier posts, Rosemarie had posted a picture promoting her handmade bracelets, and she urged fans to buy the ornaments because she had inscribed some inspirational messages on her products. Fans now feel that the 23-year-old reality star has resorted to scamming her fans for money, and they have compared her behavior to that of her ex-boyfriend, Big Ed.

Big Ed and Rosemarie had a tumultuous relationship during their time on "90 Day Fiancé." Throughout the season, Big Ed made some disrespectful remarks to Rosemarie, and she eventually decided to break up with him.

After their break up, Rosemarie and Big Ed had a bitter exchange on social media, and many fans took Rosemarie’s side during their public feud. At the time, the fans felt that Big Ed was using the squabble with his ex-girlfriend to promote his merchandise products. However, viewers feel that Rosemarie could be using Big Ed’s tactics to promote her business ideas.

In addition to the accusations on her fraudulent behavior, fans have also speculated that Rosemarie could have undergone a plastic surgery procedure to improve her appearance.

In some of her recent pictures, Rosemarie’s looks have improved dramatically. The 23-year-old has been almost unrecognizable because of her seemingly smooth skin.

Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated may have used fillers to improve her jawline and soften her countenance. Rosemarie’s new look has sparked rumors that she could be trying to date one of her former 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Over the past few weeks, some media reports have linked Rosemarie to Stephanie Matto. Stephanie and her ex-partner, Erika Owens, were the first same-sex couple to appear on the series. Fans now feel that Stephanie and Rosemarie could start dating since Rosemarie recently admitted that she is bisexual. While Rosemarie and Stephanie have not confirmed their relationship rumors, fans hope that Rosemarie will stop exploiting her followers on Instagram.