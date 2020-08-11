Over the past few years, the "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" spinoff series had gained popularity among many fans. The show allows viewers to catch up with former "90 Day Fiancé" cast members. However, TLC has come under pressure following its decision to replace Veronica Rodriquez and Tim Malcolm on the Sunday edition of "Pillow Talk." The Family Chantel cast members, Karen and River, had initially replaced Veronica and Tim on the show. The latest episode saw another round of guest cast members after Big Ed and his mother made an appearance on the show.

Big Ed on Pillow talk

Big Ed’s cameo on "Pillow Talk" did not go down well with a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers.

The fans took to social media to express their opposition at TLC’s decision to feature Big Ed on Sunday’s edition of Pillow Talk. One fan criticized Big Ed’s brash attitude during the episode, and the viewer urged TLC to reconsider its decision and bring back Veronica and Tim on Pillow Talk. It will be interesting to see whether TLC retains Big Ed following the overwhelming backlash he received after his appearance.

The American reality star has remained unpopular among the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base due to his failed relationship with Rosemarie Vega. The couple appeared on the fourth season of "Before the 90 Days," but they broke up when the season ended. Fans accused Big Ed of treating Rosemarie disrespectfully during the season.

In one memorable episode, the American reality star bought some mouthwash for his girlfriend and told her that her breath did not smell pretty. The comment did not go down well with a majority of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, and they felt that Big Ed was trying to humiliate his girlfriend.

Viewers response

Some viewers have now threatened to boycott the show if TLC retains Big Ed and his mother as regular cast members. Fans are holding out hope that the reality network will bring back Tim and Veronica on Sunday’s edition of "Pillow Talk." Tim and Veronica have impressed fans with their unique chemistry and witty observations during their time on the show.

Even though they are no longer dating, the couple has maintained a good friendship, and many fans have expressed their admiration for the two reality stars. Tim and Veronica are also active on social media, and they have appreciated their followers for their unwavering support. In a recent post, Veronica thanked fans for their comforting messages, and she hinted that TLC may reinstate her and Tim on Sunday’s version of "Pillow Talk." After the negative reaction from Big Ed’s reaction, the network may have no choice but to bring back Tim and Veronica in next Sunday’s "Pillow Talk" episode.