The tense relationship between "90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Martins took an interesting twist this week. Fans learned that Paul had filed a restraining order against Karine and accused her of trying to kill him. In some recently disclosed court documents, the American reality star alleged that he had found pieces of broken glass while consuming some fast food, and he claimed that Karine was behind the incident. More details have now emerged regarding Paul’s accusations, and fans fear that his life could be in danger.

Paul claims he's reeling under intense pain

Some leaked messages have been circulating the Internet showing a conversation between Paul and one of his friends.

In one of the messages, the television personality shared a picture of the broken pieces of glass and claimed that he had discovered the small shards while having a dairy ice cream snack. Paul explains that he chewed on the broken pieces of glass because he thought that they were ice cubes. However, the glass cut up his mouth, and he accidentally swallowed a few shards due to the intense pain he experienced. Paul revealed that he has been having internal pains ever since he swallowed the glass.

After Paul’s friend advised him to go to a hospital for some medical assistance, Paul claimed that he had failed to visit a health center because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The American reality star insisted that he would only see a doctor after five days. Following the leaked messages, fans have urged Paul to visit a doctor. Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers fear that he could experience some health complications if he doesn’t visit a hospital for a checkup. A section of fans has also pointed an accusing finger at Karine for Paul’s current health scare.

Karine’s possible escape

According to the leaked court documents, Paul insinuated that his wife had put shards of glass in his snack. The 37-year-old added that Karine’s friends had threatened to kill him if he failed to raise $10,000. Paul has alleged that his wife and her friends threatened to take away his son if he failed to pay up the money.

Paul’s accusations have shocked "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, and many feel that Karine may have a tough time defending herself in a court of law. The 23-year-old reality star has not released a statement to clear her name ever since Paul made the claims, and some fans have speculated that she could be planning to flee to Brazil in an attempt to escape prosecution in the United States. The rumors about Karine’s possible escape intensified after Paul shared a screenshot of a one-way ticket to the South American country on his Instagram page. After seeing the shocking messages about his health, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers hope that Paul will seek medical attention to avoid further complications to his health.