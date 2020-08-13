"90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle and Karine Martins will settle their differences in court. The two stars were involved in a publicized domestic quarrel last month, and more details have recently emerged about their fight. Immediately after their altercation, Karine filed a restraining order against her husband. To justify her decision, the Brazilian reality stars told law enforcement officers that Paul had raped her. In an unexpected plot twist, Paul recently filed a protective order of his own against Karine and alleged that she had tried to kill him.

Karine’s previous claims

Some recently leaked court documents have led fans to question Karine’s previous claims.

In some startling allegations, Paul told the courts that his wife tried to kill him by putting some broken pieces of glass in his food. The American reality star claims that after the incident, he found several shards of glass from an item that Karine had broken, and he is certain that his wife had tried to poison him. Paul added that Karine had used some of her Brazilian friends to try to extort money from him. The 37-year-old reality star alleged that his wife’s friends threatened to kill him if he failed to raise $10,000.

In addition to the threats against his life, Paul told the courts that he was not comfortable with Karine’s parenting skills. He claimed that his wife had allowed their 17-month-old son, Pierre, to run onto the streets on several occasions.

Paul added that Karine had permitted their son to get into chemical cabinets around the house. As he concluded his statement, Paul claimed that he feared for his wife’s mental wellbeing. He insinuated that his wife was not in the right frame of mind to take care of their son. The American reality star insists that his wife assaulted him during their argument and that he has the video evidence to prove his innocence.

A judge issued a restraining order

Following Paul’s allegations, a judge issued a restraining order against Karine, ordering her to cease all communication with her husband and stay 500 feet away from him at all times until the matter is resolved. After the new details emerged, some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have now questioned Karine’s rape allegations.

Some fans have speculated that the Brazilian reality star may be lying in an attempt to gain sympathy from the courts. The couple recently moved into a new house during a previous episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," and fans have suggested that Paul has always tried to make Karine happy ever since they moved to the United States. The upcoming episodes will shed more light on the couple’s future together. However, after Paul’s allegations, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that he could divorce Karine before the season ends.