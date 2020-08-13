Brittany Banks has been one of the breakout stars from the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." Fans have praised the American reality star for standing up for herself in her relationship to her Jordanian boyfriend, Yazan. The couple’s relationship has been interesting to watch due to Brittany’s attempt to overcome the cultural and religious differences between her and her Muslim boyfriend. While the couple has maintained that they are still dating, fans have speculated that Yazan and Brittany will break up at the end of the season.

Many viewers feel that Yazan and Brittany’s relationship could be on its last legs, and rumors have now emerged claiming that Brittany could be dating another Muslim reality star.

In her latest Instagram post, Brittany posted a sexy picture of herself wearing a bra and some tight sweat pants, which brought out her incredible figure. While the picture pleased many fans, a section of her followers argued that the revealing outfit was against Muslim customs. However, former "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, Usman Umar, did not share the fans’ opinion.

'Baby Girl' Brittany

The Nigerian reality star shocked fans after he commented on the picture by calling Brittany his "Baby Girl." Notably, Usman's ex Lisa is also name "Baby Girl Lisa." "90 Day Fiancé" viewers now think that Usman and Brittany could be dating. Usman has always expressed his desire to immigrate to the United States, and he could get the opportunity to achieve his goal by dating Brittany.

Viewers have also pointed out that Brittany would be a good fit for Usman because she has already dated a Muslim man. While Brittany and Usman have not commented on the dating rumors, their Instagram followers are excited about the prospect of the two reality stars dating each other. However, fans should manage their expectations regarding a potential relationship between the two "90 Day Fiancé" since Brittany is still dating Yazan.

Fans notices

Some hawkeyed fans have noted that Brittany has not posted any pictures of Yazan on her Instagram page. The couple has had some intense arguments during their time on "The Other Way" and viewers feel that their relationship is not sustainable. At the beginning of the season, Yazan criticized his girlfriend after she arrived in Jordan with some alcohol in her luggage.

The 26-year-old reality star was also not happy with Brittany’s decision to hug the filming crew at the airport. In their most recent argument, Yazan asked Brittany to convert to his Muslim religion within three days so that they could get married, but Brittany rejected his request. It will be interesting to see whether Brittany and Yazan can save their relationship. The remaining episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will shed light on the couple’s chances of overcoming their sharp differences.