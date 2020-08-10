Over the past few years, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have continued to follow Anfisa Nava on social media even though her time on the popular reality show ended. The Russian reality star has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram, and she frequently updates fans on her progress. After her last appearance on "90 Day Fiancé," Anfisa pursued a career in fitness training, and she is a certified personal trainer based in Los Angeles, California. The former television personality frequently posts pictures of her incredible body on Instagram to encourage her fans to take up her fitness program. However, Anfisa’s latest picture has disgusted her followers.

Fans objection over Anfisa's latest pic

In her most recent Instagram post, Anfisa posed for the camera, at a gym holding some weights, while her back was turned towards the camera. The Russian reality star was wearing a figure-hugging thong, which left her backside completely exposed in the picture. To caption her post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Anfisa encouraged fans to purchase the skimpy outfit. However, a majority of her followers criticized her for sharing the controversial picture. The fans argued that Anfisa’s outfit was completely inappropriate, and they claimed that she had made the wrong decision by exposing her backside to the public. The picture is inappropriate for our platform and to show in this article.

A section of her followers added that Anfisa had shared the picture on the wrong platform, and they urged her to start an Only Fans account if she wanted to continue sharing inappropriate pictures. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have also speculated that Anfisa could be considering a return to the adult entertainment industry.

During her time on the popular reality show, fans learned that the Russian reality star had worked as a cam model in the porn industry. Anfisa’s husband, Jorge Nava, revealed that she had worked in the adult entertainment industry before he met her.

Jorge and Anfisa's divorce

"90 Day Fiancé" star Jorge and Anfisa tied the knot on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé," but the couple fell out with each other after Jorge was sentenced to prison in 2018.

The American reality star completed his sentence in May this year and, after his release, he announced that he would divorce Anfisa. Jorge made good on his promise this past week when he officially filed for separation from the Russian reality star. In the court documents for his divorce, Jorge cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. Anfisa and Jorge’s divorce could be finalized in the next few weeks since the couple doesn’t have any children. Jorge has also shared a picture of his new girlfriend on Instagram, and it appears that he has completely moved on from Anfisa. The controversial reality star has not released any details regarding her personal life. For now, Anfisa appears to be interested in promoting her training business, but after seeing her latest Instagram picture, many fans have expressed their displeasure at her inappropriateness.