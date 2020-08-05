Nicole Nafziger is one of the most controversial reality stars to ever feature on "90 Day Fiancé." Even though her time on the popular reality show ended, the 26-year-old has continued to receive criticism from the show’s viewers because of her frequent antics. Fans have accused Nicole of using sites to exploit her Instagram followers.

Nicole shares article’s link

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their anger after Nicole shared the article’s link on her Instagram account. The controversial article detailed Paul Staehle and Karine Martin’s recent fight, alleging that Karine had asked fans to send her money for her upcoming court case against her husband.

The celebrity news site also claimed that Karine had given up on her marriage to Paul. However, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have pushed back at Nicole for sharing the scandalous news article. Many of her followers have slammed her for trying to profit from Karine and Paul’s domestic dispute. Fans feel that Nicole has been taking advantage of her followers by sharing articles to make money. It isn’t the first time the American reality star has come under pressure of working with celebrity sites. Fans have accused her of using the sites to make money from her relationship with her Moroccan boyfriend, Azan. In the picture below, one can see a sample of Nicole's caption.

Over the past few months, Nicole has been stuck in Morocco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old had traveled to the African country in March to spend time with Azan. However, the country banned all international flights from leaving the country in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. However, Nicole has used sites to reveal details about her relationship with Azan.

Fans have not been impressed with her long stay in Morocco, and they have accused her of abandoning her six-year-old daughter, May, in the United States.

Like Nicole knows ANYTHING about being a mother ..🙄🙄 Too much time on her hands. #90DayFiance Fans Call Out #NicoleNafziger for Post About #PaulStaehle and #KarineMartins https://t.co/nZMqEM668B — MP Ordinary (@Mpharns) August 3, 2020

Nicole criticized

Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have argued that Nicole is a bad mother for choosing to spend time with her boyfriend over the past three months.

The fans feel that the American reality star has abandoned her daughter, but Nicole has defended her decision to hang out with Azan in Morocco. In a recent Instagram post, Nicole told fans that she would be returning to the United States in the next few weeks. However, she fought back the allegations about her bad parenting skills by insisting that Morocco had not lifted its ban on international flights. Nicole declared that she loved Azan, and she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.