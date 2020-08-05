"90 Day Fiancé" star Paul Staehle has come under scrutiny for his latest tussle with his wife, Karine Martins. The two reality stars made headlines last week after they had a nasty fight. During their quarrel, Karine called police officers to their home, and she later filed a police report claiming that Paul had sexually abused her. Karine also claimed that her husband had physically assaulted her during their fight, and she filed a restraining order against him. However, Paul recently posted a video that appears to discredit Karine’s allegations.

Paul provides proof

In a recent Instagram post, Paul shared a short video clip showing a police officer responding to the couple’s domestic disturbance call.

Paul claimed that he recorded the clip before Karine wrote her statement of accusations against him. In the video, the responding police officer appeared baffled after Karine claimed that she wanted to file a restraining order against her husband. The officer suggested that a restraining order was unnecessary since the couple’s argument had not evolved into a violent confrontation. However, Paul informed the police officer that he had video evidence of Karine pushing him to the floor during their quarrel.

After Paul posted the video showing the police officer’s response, some "90 Day Fiancé" fans have now questioned the credibility of Karine’s allegations. The Brazilian reality star had accused her husband of assaulting her, but according to the video that Paul posted, the police officer appears to confirm that the couple’s argument did not involve any violence.

Fans also feel that the police officer could have arrested Paul if Karine’s abuse allegations had any truth to them. Paul has argued that his wife was planning to divorce him, and after he confronted her, she called the police.

Karine's plan

The American reality star has claimed that Karine had been planning to sue him for child support.

Paul recently posted a screenshot picture of a one-way airplane ticket to Brazil on his Instagram account, and fans have speculated that Karine had bought the ticket to escape to her home country. Paul may have posted the picture to prove that his wife wanted to take his son, Pierre, away from him. The 35-year-old reality star has told fans that he will fight to have full custody of his son.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their disappointment following the latest developments in Paul and Karine’s relationship. The couple has been starring in the fifth season of "Happily Ever After," and their relationship appeared healthy when the season began. However, after their latest domestic quarrel, many viewers have speculated that the two reality stars will file for a divorce. Fans should tune in to TLC next Sunday to find out whether Paul and Karine can save their marriage.