Deavan Clegg and Jihoon’s relationship is officially over. After weeks of trying to hide their relationship status, Jihoon recently recorded an Instagram live video and confirmed that Deavan had left him. The Korean reality star told fans that his marriage to Deavan had failed to work out, and they would file for a divorce in the coming weeks. While Jihoon appeared apologetic in the video, fans have now learned that Deavan may have already moved on from him. According to some media reports, the American reality star has been dating a Korean actor based in Los Angeles.

Deavan and Jihoon's relationship

Many "90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that Deavan had ended her relationship with Jihoon because of a recent incident on "The Other Way." During a previous episode, Deavan accused Jihoon of being a bad father to her five-year-old daughter, Drascilla. The American reality star made the accusation after Drascilla ran out onto the streets as she was having an argument with Jihoon.

According to In Touch Weekly, Deavan has been dating a Los Angeles based actor named Christopher Hyun Park. Some hawk-eyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have learned that Deavan’s new boyfriend has appeared in several Hollywood films. A brief search on the IMDB movie site has revealed that Deavan’s new flame has starred in about 20 movies.

Aside from his acting career, Christopher is an accountant, and he works as an editor for a popular fashion magazine.

Deavan in Korea

During their time on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Deavan has accused Jihoon of tricking her into moving to Korea. The American reality star has consistently brought up the fact that Jihoon has failed to provide a good life for her two children.

After learning about her new boyfriend’s portfolio, fans now feel that Deavan broke up with Jihoon because of his money problems. The American reality star has not officially confirmed the news about her break up with Jihoon, but fans expect her to speak up in the coming days. While making the announcement, Jihoon appeared remorseful, and he told fans that he would sort out his financial problems.

Fans have speculated that Jihoon is aware of Deavan’s new relationship. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are now looking forward to the remaining Tell All episodes to find out more about the couple’s separation. However, many feel that Jihoon’s money problems were too much for Deavan to tolerate.