Mohamed Jbali is now a self-made man. The former "90 Day Fiancé" star had a dramatic relationship with his ex-wife, Danielle Mullins, which ended in a bitter divorce. During the couple’s run on "90 Day Fiancé," fans accused Mohamed of using his wife to obtain a green card to live in the United States. Many felt that the Tunisian reality star was dependant on Danielle during their time on the popular reality show. However, Mohamed recently revealed that he has a full-time job as a truck driver and is now financially stable.

Jbali informed his fans

In his latest Facebook post, Mohamed informed his fans that he has been working as a truck driver in the United States for the past few months.

The Tunisian reality star explained that he has been working for almost 70 hours a week in his new job. Mohamed admitted that spending every day in his truck was mentally exhausting. However, he claimed that receiving a paycheck every week had given him the strength to overcome the challenging road trips. Mohamed hinted that he was now financially stable, and he encouraged his fans to invest their time and energy into their daily jobs so that they can secure a comfortable future.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have praised Mohamed for his dedication to his truck-driving job. Many fans pointed out that truck drivers are essential workers in the United States, and they had played a crucial job in delivering supplies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following his latest post, fans feel that Mohamed is working hard to correct the bad reputation he earned during his time on "90 Day Fiancé." At the time, many fans felt that Mohamed was a womanizer, and he did not love Danielle.

Danielle and Mohamed relationship

When Danielle and Mohamed tied the knot on the second season of "90 Day Fiancé," Mohamed shocked fans during their wedding ceremony after he refused to kiss Danielle.

The Tunisian reality star claimed that could not kiss his bride because of his religion, but fans were convinced that he was not attracted to her. After their wedding, the couple starred on "Happily Ever After" and viewers learned that Mohamed had been unfaithful to Danielle. The couple’s marriage proved to be unsalvageable after the incident, and they finalized their divorce in March 2017.

However, in a recent interview, Danielle revealed that she had been in contact with her former spouse. The American reality star claimed that Mohamed had reached out to her, and they had reconciled three years after their nasty divorce. Danielle claimed that she has been chatting with Mohamed during his long road trips. After their tumultuous relationship on "90 Day Fiancé," fans are happy to learn that the two reality stars are now good friends.