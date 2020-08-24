Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei, recently made their return on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The couple had taken a break from the TLC spinoff series to prepare for the birth of their son, Shai. Loren successfully delivered her baby in April, and over the past few months, she has shared pictures of her new life as a parent on Instagram. While many of her pictures are often well-received, Loren’s latest Instagram post has irked a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers. In the comment section, a number of fans asked her not to put her baby in the swimming pool at such a young age.

Loren's new pic

Over the weekend, Loren shared an Instagram picture of herself hanging out with Alexei and their son in a pool. The couple had bought a baby float for Shai, and Loren captioned the picture by informing fans that it was her son’s first time in the pool. Many of her followers were impressed with the family picture, and they praised Alexei and Loren for spending time together with their son. However, a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has expressed their reservations at Loren’s decision to dip her son into the pool. Even though the baby was on a float, the fans have argued that Loren was being careless since she was gambling with her son’s life. Many felt that Loren would be responsible in the event of a drowning accident.

It isn’t the first time that Loren has come under fire for her poor parenting skills. Fans have accused her of using her son to gain more Instagram followers and pitch her business ideas. The fans have pointed at Loren’s latest Instagram pictures as proof of her poor parenting instincts. Following the criticism from fans, it will be interesting to see whether the American reality star defends her latest Instagram post.

Critics attacked Loren

In the past, Loren has not shied away from addressing her critics. The popular television personality had previously opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression. The American reality star has claimed that after her son was born, she did not feel a strong connection to him.

She has explained that the weak maternal bond made her feel guilty. Loren has claimed that spending more time with her son has strengthened their maternal bond. However, fans feel that she has been using her son for financial gain. Despite the controversy surrounding Loren’s parenting skills; she has remained highly popular due to her appearances on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Fans have praised Alexei and Loren for their witty observations and their on-screen chemistry. Since their return, fans have praised the couple for featuring their son on several episodes on the show. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are hopeful that Loren will improve on her parenting skills and stop exposing her son to potentially dangerous situations.