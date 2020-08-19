"90 Day Fiancé" star Deavan Clegg has consistently denied the rumors about her potential break up with Jihoon. The two reality stars have been starring in the second season of "The Other Way," and despite their constant squabbles on the show, Deavan has told fans that she is still committed to her relationship. However, the American reality star’s actions have contradicted her statements. Last month, fans found out that Deavan had traveled to the United States to celebrate the July 4 holiday, and the 23-year-old reality star has not returned to Korea. Fans now think that Deavan and Jihoon might be divorced after they spotted an interesting clue in Deavan’s latest Instagram live video.

Deavan's explanation

Earlier this week, Deavan took to Instagram to explain a recent incident from the latest episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The American reality star explained that her argument with Jihoon during the episode had scared her daughter, causing her to run out into the street. Deavan defended her parenting skills and claimed that she had raised her daughter to the best of her ability. The American reality star told fans that she had received a lot of threatening messages because of the incident. While her followers sympathized with Deavan’s plight, they noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring as she recorded the Instagram live video, and 90 Day Fiancé viewers are now convinced that Deavan and Jihoon are officially divorced.

Some hawkeyed fans have pointed out that Deavan had always put on her wedding ring while filming previous Instagram live videos. In their first appearance on "90 Day Fiancé," fans praised Jihoon and Deavan for their lovely proposal scene. At the time, Jihoon was clumsy and nervous during their date as he pulled out the engagement ring he had bought for Deavan.

The Korean reality star waited until Deavan went for a bathroom break before asking one of the attendants at the hotel to slip the engagement ring into Deavan’s glass of champagne. The American reality star looked delighted as she accepted Jihoon’s proposal but, one year later, the couple’s relationship appears unsalvageable.

Divorce rumors

It will be interesting to see whether Deavan addresses the divorce rumors that have intensified after fans spotted her without her wedding ring. The American reality star has repeatedly refused to answer questions about her relationship status with Jihoon due to her non-disclosure agreement with TLC. However, her latest Instagram video has convinced many fans that the couple will break up when the network resumes filming the final episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." On his part, Jihoon had recently unfollowed Deavan on Instagram before deleting all of his pictures on the popular social media website. For many fans, all these signs point to an end to Deavan’s and Jihoon’s tumultuous marriage.