"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are still uncertain about Paul Staehle and Karine Martin’s future together after the couple’s huge fight last month. On July 31st, Paul posted a video showing him having an intense confrontation with his wife. The fight only ended after police officers intervened, and Paul has claimed that they took Karine away. In one of his subsequent Instagram posts, Paul shared a police report in which Karine had accused him of rape. While many fans have tried to stay impartial in the dispute between Paul and Karine, a section of fans has speculated that the Karine could be planning to flee to Brazil to avoid serving jail time for perjury.

Paul and Karine in legal battle

According to Paul, Karine falsely accused her husband of rape so that she could obtain a restraining order against him. The Brazilian reality star could be using false claims to buy time and plan her escape to her native country. Paul recently shared a screenshot of a one-way ticket to Brazil on his Instagram page, and some "90-Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that Karine had bought the ticket to escape the consequences of filing the false rape allegations. If the 23-year-old sticks to her rape accusations and lodges a formal complaint in an American court under oath, she could face up to five years in jail for perjury if Paul’s defense lawyers prove that her rape allegations are false.

Over the past few days, "90 Day Fiancé" star Paul has tried to discredit his wife’s allegations by posting several videos showing police officers responding to the domestic disturbance call at their home. The 37-year-old reality star has claimed that Karine called the police officers after he confronted her about her intentions to file for divorce.

Paul has also alleged that Karine had been cheating on her, and he has told fans that she is pregnant with another man’s child. Even though Karine has not directly responded to her husband’s claims, she recently posted some cryptic Instagram stories which appeared to address her current situation with Paul.

Karine's message

In one scathing message, Karine insinuated that Paul was a narcissist and that he was trying to re-write the truth about their conflict. She also appeared to hint at a possible divorce by telling fans that she wanted to fly, and she would cut off everything that was weighing her down. It looks like the courts will have to settle the current stalemate between Paul and his wife. The two will likely be involved in a bitter custody battle for their son. Paul and Karine are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Fans should tune in to the show next Sunday to find out whether the two reality stars will address their latest fight.