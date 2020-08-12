Over the past few months, Annie Suwan has turned into an Internet sensation due to her funny Instagram videos. The Thailand reality star is one of the most popular cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Annie and her husband, David Toborowsky have turned into fan favorites due to their unique chemistry and their fun-loving personalities. Annie recently challenged her husband to a twerking contest on Instagram, and after David posted a video displaying his dancing skills, Annie recently shared a video comparing her dance moves to those of her husband.

Annie's latest video

In the sexy video, Annie was dressed in an erotic, black, baby doll lingerie outfit.

The 27-year-old reality star amazed her followers with her smooth suggestive dance moves, and many fans could not get enough of the video. The Thailand native appears to be living her best life in the United States, and while many fans have praised her for sticking by David’s side over the past few years, a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has accused Annie of using her husband’s money to sustain a lavish lifestyle. The fans have argued that Annie has exploited David ever since they first appeared in the series.

During their first stint on the popular reality show, viewers felt that Annie wanted to marry David because she thought that he was a rich foreigner. The couple clashed on several occasions due to their financial problems, and at one point, Annie lashed out at David for having no savings despite his advanced age.

Fans have brought up Annie’s initial behavior on "90 Day Fiancé" as proof that she was after David’s money, and they now feel that the 27-year-old reality star is enjoying her life in the United States at David’s expense.

Annie’s supporters

However, a section of "90 Day Fiancé" fans has come to Annie’s defense.

Annie’s supporters have pointed out that she has always stuck by David’s side regardless of his financial situation. The American reality star had just completed a brutal divorce when he met Annie, and fans have argued that the Thailand reality star did not abandon him when she found out that he was broke.

Instead, Annie’s followers have contended that she has worked hard over the past few years to support David. The 27-year-old launched a cooking class course for her fans on Facebook immediately after she received her work permit. Her admirers feel that it is unfair to brand her a gold digger since she works hard to support her lifestyle with David. It will be interesting to see whether Annie responds to the scamming allegations that some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have leveled against her. Fans can follow her on social media to find out whether she will address the gold-digging rumors.