After her first appearance on "90 Day Fiancé" last year, Tania Maduro formed a peculiar relationship with the show’s fans. The American reality star split the opinion of the fan base after she declared that bras made her uncomfortable. In a majority of episodes during the show, Tania did not wear a bra, and some fans accused her of exposing her cleavage on television. However, the 30-year-old reality star claimed that wearing a bra made her feel uncomfortable, and she insisted that her breasts had become larger once she decided to stop wearing bras. Now, in a shocking revelation, Tania has revealed that her breasts saved her life after she was involved in a car accident.

Tania's confession

In her latest Instagram post, Tania told fans that she has been having anxiety on the road for the past few days after she was involved in a grisly car accident. The television reality star narrated the ordeal in a lengthy Instagram story in which she advised her followers to wear their seatbelts whenever they were on the road. Tania claimed that wearing a seat belt had saved her life. However, she attributed her lucky escape to her decision to tuck her seat belt under her large breasts. Tania claimed that some of the other passengers involved in the accident had died. The American reality star told fans that two of her close friends had passed away after the seatbelts they were wearing snapped their necks.

To conclude her post, Tania urged her followers to always wear their seat belts in the approved manner. It appears that Tania’s decision to stop wearing bras saved her life. The American reality star is currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." While promoting her appearance on the show, Tania had promised fans that she wouldn’t wear any bras during the season.

Even though the 30-year-old reality star kept her promise, her relationship with her South African boyfriend, Syngin has not been smooth sailing.

Syngin and Tania

The couple has argued on several occasions this season, and fans have speculated that they could break up before the show ends. One of the main issues between Syngin and Tania has been Syngin’s drinking problem.

In a previous episode, Tania claimed that she didn’t know whether she would tolerate Syngin’s alcoholism. The two reality stars have also disagreed on when to start a family together. While Tania has claimed that she is ready to have a baby with Syngin, her South African boyfriend has been hesitant to start a family with her. Fans should tune in to TLC next Sunday to find out whether the couple will overcome their differences. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."