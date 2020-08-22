Annie Suwan has attracted rare criticism from a section of "90 Day Fiancé' fans for her latest Instagram picture. The Thailand reality star is one of the most popular cast members on "Pillow Talk." Annie’s popularity has seen her garner more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, and she often shares updates about her daily activities with her fans. However, fans have slammed Annie for her latest picture in which she appeared to have undergone a nose job to alter the shape of her nose.

Annie's close up picture

In the Instagram post, Annie shared a close up picture of herself which displayed her unquestionable beauty.

Annie looked stunning in the photograph, and she was wearing a gold necklace that matched her black and yellow outfit. While many of her followers praised her for her stunning appearance, some "90 Day Fiancé" fans accused Annie of undergoing a cosmetic operation on her nose. The fans noted that Annie’s nose bridge looked sharper in the picture when compared to her previous Instagram photographs. Many now feel that Annie recently underwent a nose job operation to enhance her beauty.

While Annie has not confirmed the allegations, this isn’t the first time that the Thailand reality star has received criticism for enhancing her looks. Last year, fans expressed their disappointment after Annie underwent eyelid surgery to make her eyes wider.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers felt that Annie had gone through the operation in an effort to look “less Asian.” Fans have accused the 27-year-old reality star of using cosmetic surgery to abandon her Asian roots and fit into her new life in the United States. However, Annie defended her decision to have eyelid surgery by claiming that she had always had an eye problem.

The Thailand native insisted that she had struggled with her eyesight for many years, and she had decided to undergo the surgery because she had raised the money for the costly procedure.

Details about her alleged eye condition

Even though she tried to justify her decision, fans pointed out that she had given vague details about her alleged eye condition, and many still believe her eyelid surgery was for cosmetic purposes.

It will be interesting to see whether Annie responds to the latest criticism surrounding her alleged nose job. Fans have speculated that she has taken advantage of her newfound financial stability to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures. Annie’s husband, David Toborowsky, recently had a hair transplant earlier this year, which led to "90 Day Fiancé" viewers suggesting that he had undergone the procedure to look younger and impress his wife. Even though they have faced criticism for their cosmetic operations, it appears that Annie and David are living their best life, but it could be at the expense of Annie’s Asian heritage.