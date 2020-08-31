Colt Johnson and his Brazilian girlfriend, Jess, have had some tense moments on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Jess recently accused her boyfriend of cheating on her, and she has had a strained relationship with Colt’s mother, Debbie. The Brazilian reality star has also struck up a good friendship with Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos. However, fans have criticized the two reality stars after they shared a controversial picture on Instagram. Notably, in the recent article, it was also revealed that Colt had sent a picture of his private parts to Jess, reports ET.

Larissa and Jess share a kiss

In her latest Instagram post, Larissa posted pictures of herself having a good time with Jess. Larissa and Jess appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, and they shared a kiss in one of the pictures. Fans are now curious about the nature of Jess and Larissa’s relationship after seeing the intimate photograph. A section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has expressed their disgust over Larissa’s Instagram post after she captioned the picture by claiming that she was an example to young girls. The Brazilian reality star tried to encourage her young fans to believe in their dreams, but her followers argued that she was not suited to be a role model for young women.

Jess and Colt could break up

Many fans feel that Larissa’s picture with Jess was inappropriate. After seeing the two reality stars spending time together, viewers have speculated that Jess and Larissa could gang up on Colt in the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” In a previous episode, Larissa advised Jess not to trust her new boyfriend, claiming that Colt was a “devil,” and she added that his mother was a “wolf.” Jess’s relationship with Colt and Debbie has deteriorated ever since she listened to Larissa’s advice, and fans suspect that Jess could break up with Colt in the upcoming episodes.

Throughout the season, Jess has suspected that Colt could be cheating on her with a woman named Vanessa. Colt has insisted that he does not fancy Vanessa, but fans have expressed their doubts after they learned that Vanessa moved into Colt’s home. The American reality star has not informed Jess about his living situation, and while she has expressed her disapproval about Vanessa and Colt’s relationship, some viewers have speculated that she could leave her American boyfriend because he shared her nude pictures with some of his friends.

Jess and Larissa recently took to Instagram and accused Colt of sharing their nude pictures. Jess claimed that one of Colt’s friends had threatened to leak her nudes, and Colt will have to defend himself from the allegations. The upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” will shed more light on Colt and Jess’s relationship, and fans feel that Larissa could convince Jess to break up with her ex-husband.