Paul Staehle and Karine Martin’s relationship could be on its last legs after their explosive fight in July. The two reality stars filed restraining orders against each other following their much-publicized quarrel. Karine has insisted that she wants a divorce, and she will ask the courts to grant her permanent custody of her 17-month-old son, Pierre. However, it appears that the couple’s tumultuous relationship could be taking a toll on Paul’s mother.

Paul’s mother suffering from depression

Paul recently took to Instagram to share some updates regarding on court case. The American reality star revealed that he will be back in court in December.

Paul claimed that he wouldn’t get to see Pierre for a long time or maybe forever. While he admitted that he missed his son, Paul claimed that he was worried about his mother’s mental health. The “90 Day Fiancé” star explained that his mother was suffering from depression since the courts had also forbidden her from seeing her grandson. While fans are sympathetic about the mental health of Paul’s mother, many feel that Paul could be guilty of the rape allegations that Karine leveled against him.

Fans suspect that Paul fled to Brazil

The American reality star has been living in Brazil for the past few weeks, and some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have speculated that he escaped to the South American to avoid serving a lengthy prison sentence.

However, Paul has defended his decision to travel to Brazil. The 35-year-old reality star has insisted that he traveled to the country to tidy up his shared home with Karine. Paul has revealed that Karine is still living in the United States, and he decided to leave the country so that he would keep his mind off their pending court case.

Paul has told fans that he has been cleaning and organizing their house in Brazil. However, he could also attempt to reach out to Karine’s family in an attempt to win her back.

Fans recently learned that Karine is expecting her second child. Paul has declared that he wants to part of his unborn child’s life, and he has hinted that he is open to reconciling with his wife.

In a past Instagram post, Paul revealed that he would forgive Karine if she dropped her rape allegations. The American reality star told fans that he regretted publicizing his marital affairs, and he would not hold a grudge against her. However, Karine appears determined to prove her rape accusations, and she has accused her husband of acting like a narcissist due to his earlier attempts to discredit her claims. “90 Day Fiancé” fans are hopeful that the couple will overcome their differences in the coming weeks. If Paul and Karine fail to find some middle ground, their family members could be the biggest losers from their divorce.