"90 Day Fiancé" star Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata have had several tense moments in the fifth season of "Happily Ever After." One of the reasons for their constant squabbles has been Asuelu’s admission that he misses his family. The Samoan reality star was disappointed after his wife declined to travel to his home country due to a measles outbreak. However, in a preview clip released for the next episode, Asuelu will finally get to spend some time with his family in the United States.

Reunites with his mother

In the preview video clip for Sunday’s episode, Asuelu reunites with his mother, but the meeting turns awkward after they share a kiss on the lips.

Kalani does not hide her embarrassment as she watches her husband smooch his mother. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have also expressed their disgust after seeing Asuelu share a deep kiss with his mother. Many viewers feel that Asuelu’s relationship with his mother is unhealthy due to the intimate nature of their kiss. However, the Samoan reality star has insisted that he has a normal relationship with his mother. In a previous episode, Asuelu asked his wife to send some money to his family, which led to a huge fight between the two reality stars.

During their argument, Asuelu insisted on sending $1,000 to his family in Samoa. However, Kalani argued that they couldn’t afford to send such a considerable amount of money to Asuelu’s family since they were not financially stable.

Instead, Kalani tried to convince her husband to buy some gifts for his family. At first, Asuelu appeared to agree with Kalani’s assessment, but when they went out to buy the gifts, he picked out some expensive items, and the couple rekindled their argument. In the end, the two reality stars agreed to send $1,000 to Asuelu’s family.

A section of fans was not happy with the couple’s decision, and they took to social media to voice their complaints about Asuelu’s behavior.

Fans criticized Asuelu

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have criticized Asuelu for prioritizing his relationship with his mother over his marriage to Kalani. The fans feel that the Samoan reality star has not worked hard to support his wife raise their three children.

With the 24-year-old only working part-time jobs, many viewers have questioned whether he is serious about taking care of his wife and kids. Some fans have now speculated that the couple could break up when the season ends. Kalani’s father has in the past confronted Asuelu over his poor attitude towards his daughter. The upcoming episode could seethe Samoan reality star and his wife drift further apart due to his close relationship with his mother. Fans will have to tune in to Sunday’s episode to find out whether Kalani will speak out against Asuelu’s unusual relationship with his mother. Meanwhile, according to ET, in the latest episode of "Happily Ever After" Debbie played a crucial role in a fight between Colt and Jess over Vanessa.