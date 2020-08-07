"90 Day Fiancé" star Chantel Everett could be one of the most beautiful reality stars to ever appear on "90 Day Fiancé." The American reality star has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, and she frequently posts updates of her daily life to update her fans. With many states in America slowly reopening after the self-quarantine period brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Chantel recently shared a post lockdown picture, and many fans expressed their disbelief at her transformation.

Chantel's new pic

The 29-year-old reality star shared a close up picture of herself, and fans were impressed by her gorgeous appearance.

Chantel’s makeup complimented her natural beauty, and her pink lipstick completed her impressive look. Fans also praised Chantel’s long flowing brunette hair, and the glamorous hairstyle made her look unrecognizable. To caption the picture, the television personality told fans that she had hired a stylist to work on her hair and apply the makeup on her face. While Chantel’s beauty was the highlight of the picture, some fans also noticed that Chantel’s silky blue dress gave her a sexy appearance because of her exposed cleavage. Many "90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that Chantel and her husband, Pedro, may conceive a child after spending a lot of time together in quarantine. However, the couple has passionately denied the pregnancy rumors.

In a recent interview, Chantel and Pedro revealed that they did not have any baby plans. The couple hinted that their sex life had improved over the past few months because of the lockdown imposed in the United States. However, they claimed that they would have to settle the many differences between their families before having a baby.

Chantel and Pedro have starred on the TLC spinoff series, ‘The Family Chantel,’ and the couple is often at loggerheads with each other’s family. In addition to their family drama, Chantel and Pedro admitted that they still had trust issues.

Pedro and Chatel's relationship

Pedro revealed that he was still trying to earn Chantel’s trust, and they had taken the opportunity, presented by the lockdown, to solve their differences.

Chantel has previously claimed that while she trusts her husband, she doesn’t trust the people around him. The two reality stars have constantly accused each other of unfaithfulness, and they will have to fully trust each other before the start a family. However, some "90 Day Fiancé" fans have argued that Pedro and Chantel could part ways due to their constant quarrels. The couple has been married for more than two years, and the fans are worried that the constant drama surrounding their relationship and that of their families could take a toll on them. Even though Pedro and Chantel end up getting a divorce, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that Chantel will have many suitors lined up to replace Pedro because of her stunning beauty.

Meanwhile, despite fans pressure to remove Family Chantel from Pillow Talk, TLC ha decided to stick with them.