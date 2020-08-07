"90 Day Fiancé" star Rosemarie Vega became an Internet sensation after appearing on the fourth season of "Before the 90 Days." The Filipino reality star has more than 500,000 followers on her Instagram account, and she has continued to engage "90 Day Fiancé" fans there. Rosemarie’s latest Instagram post has generated some positive reactions, with followers praising her for her creativity.

Rose's latest pictures

In a move that surprised fans, Rosemarie shared pictures of herself modeling sweatpants. Many of her followers were impressed by her confident pose in the pictures, and she looked cool as she modeled the casual sweatpants.

To caption her post, Rosemarie encouraged her fans to believe in themselves. She emphasized her point, sharing a motivational quote that challenged her followers to stop being afraid of what could go wrong and start focusing on what could go right. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have praised Rosemarie for her positive attitude. Despite her recent rise to fame, fans feel that the 23-year-old reality star has retained her humble personality. From her latest modeling pictures, it is clear that Rosemarie’s confidence levels have increased ever since she broke up with Big Ed.

During their time on "90 Day Fiancé," many fans thought that Big Ed and Rosemarie were not suited for each other. The couple had a 31-year age difference, but fans were more concerned about Big Ed’s disrespectful attitude towards Rosemarie.

The 54-year-old reality star embarrassed his girlfriend on several occasions. In one awkward scene, Big Ed told Rosemarie that her breath did not smell pretty, and he even bought her some toothpaste and a toothbrush to prove his point. Big Ed’s attitude angered many fans, and they took to social media to urge Rosemarie to stand up for herself.

The Filipino reality star followed the viewer’s advice, and she broke up with Big Ed when the season ended. From her frequent Instagram posts, it appears that Rosemarie has been living her best life ever since she split up with Big Ed. However, the two reality stars have exchanged jibes on social media.

Big Ed has frequently brought up his disrespectful comments towards Rosemarie while interacting with fans on his social media. The American reality star has also posted several pictures of himself hanging out with other Asian women in an attempt to make Rosemarie jealous. In the video below, Big Ed recreates his and Rose's famous dialogue.

Rose and Big Ed's relationship

On her part, Rosemarie has called out Big Ed for his disrespectful attitude. The Filipino reality star recently referred to her ex-boyfriend as a little pig when she was asked to give a suitable nickname for Big Ed. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have been captivated by Rosemarie’s new attitude, with many observing that she has defended herself from Big Ed’s bullying antics.

After seeing her latest Instagram pictures, fans think that Rosemarie would make a good model.