Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have made headlines over the past few weeks due to their publicized domestic squabble. The two reality stars have traded some serious accusations over social media, and fans hope that the couple can settle their differences in an amicable manner on the ongoing season of "Happily Ever After." However, some viewers have expressed their disappointment after a current "90 Day Fiancé" cast member shared a controversial article about Paul and Karine’s fight. Deavan Clegg recently promoted an article claiming that Karine had tried to kill her husband, and fans have slammed her for trying to exploit her Instagram followers.

Fans target Deavan

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that Deavan was trying to make money out of Paul and Karine’s fight by promoting a clickbait link to her more than 300,000 Instagram followers. According to many fans, Deavan should be looking out for her fellow "90 Day Fiancé" cast members instead of trying to use their marital problems to enrich herself. Many of Deavan’s followers have also suggested that she should focus on saving her deteriorating relationship with Jihoon. Deavan and Jihoon are currently starring in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The two reality stars have struggled to get along ever since the season began, and fans have speculated that they could break up in the next few weeks.

During her time on the show, Deavan has accused Jihoon of lying about his financial situation. The American reality star had moved to Korea to start a life with Jihoon, but she was disappointed after she found out that he did not have a stable source of income. Jihoon has confessed that he has been working part-time jobs to support his young family, and his decision to lie about his money problems has put a strain on their relationship.

Deavan has claimed that she does not trust her husband, and fans feel that the couple’s relationship could be on its last legs.

Deavan in the United States

Some hawkeyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have noted that Deavan has been living in the United States over the past few months, and she has not posted any pictures of Jihoon on her Instagram page.

The rumors about their potential break up intensified after Jihoon deleted the pictures on his Instagram account and posted a cryptic messaged claiming that he was “done.” Fans are looking forward to the conclusion of the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" to find out whether Jihoon and Deavan will split up. Until then, fans hope that Deavan will stop exploiting Paul and Karine’s relationship troubles and respect the couple’s privacy as they try to work through their marital problems.