"90 Day Fiancé" star Chantel Everett is breaking the Internet. The former "90 Day Fiancé" star has always received adoration from fans for her flawless fashion style. Many viewers have argued that Chantel is among the most attractive female cast members to star on the popular reality show. The American television personality has garnered more than 600,000 followers on her Instagram account, and her latest picture recently went viral.

Cowgirl outfit

In her latest Instagram post, Chantel stunned fans after she shared a picture of herself in a cowgirl outfit. The 29-year-old reality star looked gorgeous in a buttoned-down sleeveless shirt, which she tied into a knot to reveal her flat tummy.

Chantel was also wearing a pair of ripped blue denim jeans, and she completed her fascinating look with a pair of brown cowboy boots and a western style cowboy hat. The American reality star informed fans that she had made a visit to the countryside, and she asked her followers to comment on the picture. A majority of fans praised Chantel for sharing the beautiful photograph, and they felt that she looked sexy in the naught cowgirl outfit. While it appeared that Chantel was having fun on her outing to the countryside, many fans wondered why her husband, Pedro, had failed to accompany her for the trip.

Earlier this year, Pedro and Chantel gave an interview in which they admitted that they were trying to sort out some trust issues.

The couple acknowledged that they were going through a difficult period in their relationship, but they would use the opportunity provided by the coronavirus pandemic to self-quarantine and bond with each other. During the interview, Pedro and Chantel pointed out that they were under constant pressure due to the endless feuds between their two families.

The two reality stars claimed that the persistent quarrels among their family members had made them delay their decision to start a family.

Pedro and Chantel's relationship

Pedro claimed that he would only have a baby with Chantel if their families decided to settle their many differences. Some hawkeyed "90 Day Fiancé" fans have noticed that the couple rarely posts pictures spending time together with each other on their social media pages.

The fans now feel that the couple could be going through a rough patch, and there are fears that Pedro and Chantel could go their separate ways in the next few months. However, the former "90 Day Fiancé" couple has not confirmed the rumors surrounding their potential separation. Fans could get to learn more about Pedro and Chantel’s future together once TLC renews The Family Chantel series for a second season. The network is yet to announce the future of the show, but Chantel recently suggested that filming for the second season will resume once the coronavirus cases in the United States are under control. Until then, fans can follow Chantel on social media to get updates about her daily life.

