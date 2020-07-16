Geoffrey Paschel had a controversial storyline on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The American reality star was involved in a love triangle storyline with his Russian girlfriend, Varya Malina, and another woman named Mary. Even though the season ended, fans are yet to get closure on Geoffrey’s storyline. The Tennessee native proposed to Varya in the season finale, but the couple did not appear on the Tell All episodes, and there have been rumors that they broke up after the show. In a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Geoffrey has teased a potential return to a future season of "90 Day Fiancé."

Geoffrey teases his return on '90 Day Fiancé'

During the interview, Geoffrey claimed that his story was not over.

The 42-year-old claimed that he had already received his check from TLC, but he had not yet cashed it in. While talking about his future, Geoffrey hinted that he could return to the reality network for another season of "90 Day Fiancé," which would see fans find out about his relationship status with Varya and Mary. Even though he has claimed that he is serious about the two women, Geoffrey also revealed that he has had relations with other ladies since he left the show. While bragging about his sexual exploits, the American reality star claimed that he has had sex with 542 women in his lifetime.

To support his claims, Geoffrey revealed that he receives hundreds of nude pictures in his Instagram direct message account every month.

The Tennessee native had also given out his real postal address to fans, and he has been receiving a lot of fan mail over the past few weeks. Geoffrey claimed that fans from foreign countries like England and Russia have sent him postal cards and gifts.

Fans expressed their excitement

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Geoffrey and Varya return for a future season of the popular reality show.

However, Geoffrey would likely have to win the domestic violence cases he is facing in court. Last month, TLC barred Geoffrey from appearing on the Tell All episodes due to the allegations leveled against him by his ex-wives. In a past interview, Varya refused to defend Geoffrey from the allegations.

Instead, the Russian reality star claimed that she would wait for the American court system to decide whether Geoffrey was innocent or guilty of the allegations. Varya’s comments fueled speculations about her relationship with Geoffrey, and she has not posted a picture of her American boyfriend in her recent Instagram posts. After watching Geoffrey’s latest interview, fans hope that the American reality star will have an opportunity to wrap up his complicated love story with Varya on a future "90 Day Fiancé" season.