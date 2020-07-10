Recently, it seems like we've been talking about rappers that have passed away. Last week, Pop Smoke posthumously released an album. He passed away back in February as he was murdered during a home invasion. Now, the focus is on Juice WRLD, who posthumously released his third album "Legends Never Die" at midnight.

About Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD was born on December 2, 1998, with the name Jarad Anthony Higgins in Chicago, Illinois.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, his father left the family, which he was raised along with his older brother by his mother. As his mother took religion seriously, he was prohibited by his mother to listen to hip hop music at a young age.

Juice WRLD was a heavy drug user throughout his life. He started doing lean/codeine in grade six and later moved onto heavy drugs like Xanax and Percocet. He also struggled with depression and anxiety throughout his life.

Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019, from a drug overdose, six days after he turned 21.

Juice WRLD's music career

Juice WRLD gained prominence with his hit song "Lucid Dreams," which went on to debut at number 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was given a music video that was shot by Cole Bennett, who runs Lyrical Lemonade, and once the visual for Lucid Dreams was out, it rose to number two on the Hot 100 chart. The music video for Lucid Dreams is at over 530 million views.

In his music, he mostly raps about drug use and mental health.

These are things that Juice WRLD has struggled with for the majority of his life. He has three albums out, one each in the past three years as well as a collaborative mixtape with Future.

Goodbye and Good Riddance

Goodbye, and Good Riddance was Juice WRLD's debut album. The album contains 17 tracks, with one of them being his previously mentioned hit song "Lucid Dreams."

Another hit song on Goodbye and Good Riddance that was released as a single is "All Girls Are The Same," which reached 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The music video for the song was also shot by Lyrical Lemonade and had 146 million views.

Three other songs were released as singles, which were "Lean wit Me," which reached 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the music video hitting 124 million views. "Wasted" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "Armed and Dangerous," which reached 44 on Billboard and the music video for that song at 152 million hits.

This album has been certified platinum and has sold over a million units.

Deathrace for Love

The album contains 22 songs, with the most notable song being "Robbery." The music video reached 204 million views. Another noteworthy song on Deathrace for Love is "Hear me Calling," which has 38 million hits on YouTube.

The album contains features from Brent Faiyaz on "Demonz (Interlude)," Clever on "Ring Ring," and Young Thug, who's apart of the song "On God."

The album was at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for two weeks and is certified gold.

Wrld on Drugs

Wrld on Drugs is a collaborative mixtape between Juice WRLD and Future. It has 16 songs with Future and Juice WRLD, each having one song where it's just them.

It contains features from Young Scooter, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Yung Bans, Gunna, and Nicki Minaj.

Legends Never Die

While it was rumored that at the time of Juice WRLD's death that he had 2000 unreleased songs, Legends Never Die could be the last we ever get music from Juice WRLD.

Two songs were written with Marshmello with the track "Come & Go" being released on Wednesday, with the clip currently at 3.3 million views. The other song is "Hate the Other Side," which features Polo G and The Kid Laroi.

Another song that was released before the album was "Life's a Mess," which was made with Halsey. It has close to six million views. Also, "Tell Me U Luv Me" was released a month ago, which was made with Trippie Redd and has 17 million views.

The album, in total, contains 21 tracks with two interludes.