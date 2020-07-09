TLC viewers got something to look forward to this month after the network advertised an interesting new reality show. The new show titled, ‘The World’s Smallest Woman,’ will follow Jyoti, a 26-year-old woman from India who holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s shortest woman. The series will premiere on the 9th of July, and it will follow Jyoti’s daily struggles to keep up with the world around her. Ahead of the premiere, one "90 Day Fiancé" star has congratulated Jyoti for her achievement.

Sumit confirms Jyoti's appearance

In a recent Instagram post, current "90 Day Fiancé" star Sumit congratulated Jyoti for her new television show.

Jyoti and Sumit both come from India, and he said that he was proud of his fellow countrywoman. While reacting to the post, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers praised Sumit for supporting Jyoti, and they all said that they were looking forward to watching her new show. As for Sumit, the Indian reality star is currently starring in the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The Indian is trying to win back his girlfriend’s trust after a disappointing end during their first season.

Sumit and his girlfriend, Jenny, were the stand out couple, from the first season of the "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff, due to their complicated love story. Jenny had traveled to India to be with Sumit, and she went through several heartbreaking moments during her stay in the Asian country.

To begin with, Jenny found out that Sumit had catfished her during their Internet conversations. The 32-year-old had used pictures on another man to attract Jenny. However, the 61-year-old reality star overcame her initial shock, but she did not have to wait long for her next disappointing moment on the show.

Jenny and Sumit's relationship

As the season progressed, Jenny found out that Sumit was a married man. The American reality star was heartbroken after she learned that Sumit had kept the secret of his arranged marriage from her. Jenny decided to call off their relationship and move back to her country, and she had a tearful goodbye scene with Sumit as she left.

However, it appears that Sumit and Jenny’s love was too strong despite their many cultural differences. Sumit managed to convince Jenny to give him another chance. The Indian reality star has already initiated the divorce proceedings for his current wife, and he hopes that he can marry Jenny before the season is over. The couple has already bought a house in India, and this time, fans hope that their story will have a happy conclusion. In the meantime, fans have been impressed by Sumit’s patriotism after he promoted Jyoti’s show. Reality TV fans can learn more about Jyoti’s story by tuning in to TLC every Thursday.