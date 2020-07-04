Last month, the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" ended, and fans praised the season as one of the most entertaining installments of the popular reality show. The fans have enjoyed the show as well as the former stars. Meanwhile, Avery and Ash had an interesting relationship, but the couple eventually parted ways once the season concluded. Avery had declared that her sex life with Ash was the best she had ever experienced. However, the couple couldn’t overcome their trust issues, and they decided to take a break from their relationship. Afterward, the couple announced that they had broken up.

TLC decided to bring back some of the cast of '90 Day Fiance'

After the ratings success achieved by the concluded season, TLC decided to bring back some of the cast members in a spinoff series titled "90 Day Fiancé" Strikes Back. In the new show, Ash and Avery as well as the other cast members react to fans’ opinions about them. However, during a recent appearance on the show, fans made fun of Ash for wearing a tight V-neck t-shirt.

Tim Malcolm on Ash

On his Instagram page, Tim Malcolm posted a funny meme of Ash wearing Avery’s clothes and revealing man-cleav*ge. The meme suggested that Ash’s ex-girlfriend would be pissed once she discovered that he was wearing the clothes she left at his house.

While commenting on the meme, Tim said that he had also been the target of "90 Day Fiancé" fans, who had mocked him during his time on the series. However, he said that he had found the joke about Ash to be so hilarious that he spit his drink out when he saw the meme.

Tim and Jennifer Tarazona's relationship

Fans were also surprised after Tim’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Tarazona, commented on his post. Jennifer highlighted the fact that Ash looked like he had a cleavage, and Tim responded by suggesting that Avery should have also left her lip balm at her ex-boyfriend's house.

Jennifer’s comment on Tim’s post made "90 Day Fiancé" viewers speculate that the couple could get back together. In a past interview, Tim revealed that he had ended his relationship with his Colombian girlfriend due to financial reasons. The American reality star said that Jennifer had asked him to pay for her visa, but he invested the money he had into his business. Jennifer was angry with him after he made the decision, and the couple stopped communicating with each other. However, it now appears that the two reality stars are now on speaking terms, even though they made up while mocking Ash’s fashion mishap. Let us know what you think about Ash, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."