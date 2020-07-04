Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Nicole Nafziger shocked fans this year after she announced that she would travel to Morocco for a vacation. Nicole appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" with Azan, her Moroccan boyfriend, and many fans suspected that the two would rekindle their relationship. However, Nicole insisted that she did not intend on getting back together with her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she claimed that she wanted to take a break from her busy schedule.

Nicole in Morocco

Unfortunately for Nicole, the coronavirus pandemic reached its peak while she was still in Morocco. The African country banned international flights, and Nicole has been stuck in the country for the past three months.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have noticed that she has been spending a lot of time with Azan. Nicole has posted several pictures of herself having a good time with her boyfriend, and she recently surprised fans after she posted a sonogram picture on her Instagram page. Her followers assumed that she was already pregnant, but she did not confirm the news. Instead, she posted an Internet link in her Instagram bio and asked fans to visit the site to find out more about her relationship. A number of fans in the comment section of Nicole's Instagram pictures slammed her for misleading them.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have now complained that Nicole is misleading them as a way of making money.

After clicking on her recommended link, fans found an unsatisfactory explanation about her relationship with Azan. The Internet site that Nicole recommends is always full of adverts, and fans have now concluded that the American reality star is turning her love life into Internet clickbait. Even after she posted the link, fans are not sure whether the American reality star is pregnant with Azan’s baby.

I think it's clickbait. Nicole from 90 Day Fiance had a similar post with #linkinbio that was just a list of 2020 celebrity pregnancy announcements. I'm hoping so anyway. — CL Party (@clparty) April 22, 2020

Nicole facing criticism

Nicole has also come under criticism for abandoning her daughter in the United States to be with Azan.

The controversial reality star left her daughter in her mother’s care, and fans have expressed their disapproval at Nicole’s decision to continue staying in Morocco. They feel that the American reality star has not attempted to get back to her country and reunite with her daughter. For her part, Nicole has insisted that the Moroccan government is yet to lift travel restrictions, which is the only reason why she has not made the journey to the United States. Nicole has also said that her daughter is happy to spend time with her grandmother.

After discovering Nicole’s clickbait antics, a majority of "90 Day Fiancé" fans could lose interest in her love life. The American reality star has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, and she could lose her popularity if she doesn’t stop exploiting them.

However, fans remain intrigued by the American reality star's love life, and they wouldn’t mind seeing her and Azan appear in a future spinoff of the "90 Day Fiancé" series.