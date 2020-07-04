Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are the most adventurous couple on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The two reality stars are not afraid to try something different, and they often post updates of their daily life on Instagram. In her latest post, Annie shared a picture in which she posed with her husband in some colorful Nigerian outfits. The two reality stars looked stunning in the flowery yellow apparel, and fans were quick to suspect that she has received the gift from the "90 Day Fiancé" star, Lisa Hamme. Reacting to the photo fans suggested that she stay away from Lisa and her antics.

Lisa appeared on the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The American reality star was in a relationship with Usman, from Nigeria, and she traveled to the African country to spend time with him.

During her stay, Lisa tried to familiarize herself with her husband’s culture, and she often posted pictures, on Instagram, of her wearing tailor-made Nigerian outfits. One of her most memorable outfits during her time on the show was a flowing red African gown. After seeing Annie’s outfit, fans tried to compare their outfits and, in the end, many felt that Annie looked better in her yellow dress.

Annie's picture

To caption her Instagram post, Annie told fans that a friend in Nigeria had sent her the material for the outfit, and she had made the Nigerian clothes herself. Many fans commended Annie for her great fashion taste, and they all agreed that she and David looked cute in the Nigerian attire.

Annie’s latest post is further proof that her relationship with David has come a long way. Unfortunately for Lisa, her relationship with Usman has deteriorated. The two reality stars have been embroiled in a bitter back and forth on social media.

Lisa accused Usman in latest interview

In a past interview, Lisa accused Usman of turning their relationship into a scam.

She alleged her husband had used her time on "90 Day Fiancé" to promote his music, and she claimed that he had never shared the proceeds from his music sales with his family. On his part, Usman has admitted to putting his music career above his relationship with Usman. However, he recently accused Lisa of swindling him.

The Nigerian reality star claimed that he had appointed his wife as an agent to collect some money on his behalf, but she had ended up using the money to buy a new car.

Lisa and Usman’s relationship is not comparable to Annie and David’s stable marriage. Annie and David remained loyal to each other despite having financial troubles of their own. The two reality stars are now living their best life in Arizona, and their latest Instagram post shows that they are willing to try out new things together. For many "90 Day Fiancé" fans, Annie’s Nigerian outfit was further proof of her unique fashion sense.