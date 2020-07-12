Deavan Clegg and her husband, Jihoon, are currently starring in the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The two reality stars got married last year, but their union has had some challenges in the new season. On the show, Deavan has revealed that she has resumed her modeling career to support her family. The American reality star has frequently posted some of her glamorous modeling pictures on her Instagram page. Following her most recent post, some fans have speculated that she could have had cosmetic surgery operations to enhance her appearance.

Deavan's lip fillers

After seeing her latest picture, some "90 Day Fiancé" fans have suggested that Deavan had some lip filler injections on her lips.

The fans noted that Deavan’s lips look more pout and thick. They also think that the American reality star has had a nose job since she looks a little different from her previous posts. While Deavan in the comment section confirmed that she did the lip fillers. Many fans feel that her appearance has not changed as much, but did notice that she looks much better than before. "90 Day Fiancé." Viewers are also hoping that Deavan can come out publicly and clear the rumors about her nose job.

Deavan and Jihoon's relationship

During her second run on "90 Day Fiancé," Deavan has said that Jihoon tricked her into moving to Korea. The American reality star recently revealed that her husband had lied about his financial stability.

Deavan and her two children moved to Korea to start a new life with Jihoon, but she was disappointed after she found out that he was still living with his parents. Jihoon’s efforts to find a new apartment for his family have not impressed his wife. After he rented an apartment, Deavan complained about the poor amenities in their new home, and Jihoon promised that he would find a better place after one month.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that Jihoon may be running out of time to convince Deavan that he can support her and their two children. Some hawk-eyed fans have scrutinized Deavan’s Instagram page, and the pattern of her posts appears to suggest that she may have moved on from Jihoon. Deavan is only interested in promoting her modeling career, and she has not posted many pictures of Jihoon on her Instagram account.

Her followers have noticed that she recently celebrated the 4th of July holiday in the United States. That prompted many viewers to suggest that Deavan could move on from Jihoon when the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ends." They also feel that Deavan may have had a cosmetic surgery operation to improve her chances of succeeding as a model. Stay tuned for more news and updates.